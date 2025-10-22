'Time for Campaigning Has Come, Bihar Wants Change': Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav held a news conference on Tuesday, but steered clear of making any formal announcement on the structure of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The RJD leader said it was now time to campaign for the Polls. "Nomination filing is over and now the time for campaigning has come. This time, the people of Bihar have made up their minds for change. The people of Bihar are fed up with the current double-engine government. In this double-engine government, corruption and crime have increased. People are fed up with unemployment and migration. The current government copied the announcements we made earlier to the people, " he said.

Tejashwi Yadav will meet Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot in Patna today to iron out issues of seat sharing between the allies. Post that the Mahagathbandhan is expected to hold another news conference on Thursday. Meanwhile, making his agenda for the polls clear Tejashwi Yadav announced that Jeevika Didis, who work as community mobilisers, will be made permanent as government employees after the Mahagathbandhan forms government in Bihar.

While addressing a press conference here, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav assured that the salary of Jeevika Didis will be increased to Rs 30,000 per month. He also took a dig at the double-engine government over its decision to provide Rs 10,000 under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana as assembly elections get closer, labelling it as a "bribe". "They distributed Rs 10,000 under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana for the women of Bihar, which is a bribe. This is a loan, Amit Shah himself said it. This means that they will recover this money. Today, we are going to make another historic announcement," Yadav said. "All of you are aware that injustice has been done to the Jeevika Didis under this government. We have decided that all the Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis will be made permanent and will be given the status of government employees. We will also increase their salary to Rs 30,000 per month. This is not an ordinary announcement. This has been the demand of Jeevika Didis for years," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav announced that the future Mahagathbandhan government will waive the interest on loans taken by Jeevika Didis and will be given interest-free credit for the next two years. "Any work that happens in villages or cities is not possible without Jeevika Didis. However, they don't get anything. This is why it is our responsibility since this government doesn't cater to them. The suffering of people doesn't affect the corrupt officials and government," Yadav said. The Bihar LoP stated that Jeevika Didis will also be provided with an additional allowance of Rs 2,000, and the government will ensure insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for all their cadres. "Once we form our government, Jeevika Didis will be made permanent and a salary of Rs 30,000 per month will be awarded to them. The interest on the loans taken by Jeevika Didis will be waived off. For the next two years, Jeevika Didis will be given interest-free credit. Jeevika Didis will also be given an additional Rs 2,000 allowance. All cadres of Jeevika Didis will get insurance worth Rs 5 lakh," he added.

The former Bihar Deputy CM said that people in Bihar have made up their mind for change as they remain "fed up" with the Nitish Kumar-led double engine government over the issues of corruption, migration, unemployment and increasing crime. The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.