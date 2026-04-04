TMC Releases Star Campaigners' List for West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 (Phase I)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday released its much-awaited list of star campaigners for the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections.

The list features top leaders of the party, headlined by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Other prominent leaders included in the star campaigners' list for Phase I are senior ministers and party heavyweights such as Firhad Hakim, Subrata Bakshi, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Kalyan Banerjee, and several others.

The announcement comes as political parties ramp up preparations for the high-stakes Assembly elections scheduled in 2026.

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The upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, the voting on April 23 and April 29, while counting will take place on May 4.

A primary flashpoint in this election is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has led to the deletion of over 60 lakh names, triggering widespread protests, legal battles, and allegations from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), while the BJP frames it as necessary.

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