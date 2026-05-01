'TMC Should Be Removed': Jitan Ram Manjhi On West Bengal Polls

Kolkata: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday exuded confidence in party's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

"BJP is winning most of the elections...The TMC government should be removed from power as they are not providing any benefits to the poor," Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan, highlighting the high voter turnout in the West Bengal election, reasoned that TMC is going out of the power.

"The biggest factor is that the people of Bengal have actually gone to the polling booth and cast their votes this time, and the credit goes to the Election Commission, central forces and West Bengal Police," he said.

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"That is the reason there was a 92% turnout, so be rest assured, Mamata is going out this time, and BJP is coming in...my message to TMC workers would be not to engage in violence, if TMC doesn't come to power, the situation will get worse for them. Peace should prevail in West Bengal," he added.

The second phase of polling in West Bengal saw intense competition across key constituencies. While the TMC maintains that its welfare schemes will ensure a return to power, the BJP's narrative focuses heavily on corruption allegations and law-and-order issues.

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The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.