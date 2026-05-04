TMC’s Biggest Upset In Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur To Suvendu Adhikari By 15105 Votes As BJP Claims State

Kolkata: Bengal Assembly elections result 2026 redrew the state’s political map with a stunning reversal, serving the most powerful jolt to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the Bhabanipur Assembly seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The shocking result from her home constituency comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party has swept the West Bengal Assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year-long tenure in the state.

The Bhabanipur contest was billed as the most-watched battle of the election, pitting the TMC supremo against her former aide-turned-BJP heavyweight. Suvendu Adhikari, who had earlier defeated Banerjee in Nandigram during the 2021 polls, has secured a margin of 15,105 votes, as per the latest ECI figures. The defeat for the Chief Minister in Bhabanipur would be personally and politically seismic, given the seat’s symbolic value and her long association with the locality.

After the conclusion of the last and 20th round of vote counting in Bhabanipur, the ECI declared that Suvendu Adhikari, who secured 73917 votes, defeated Mamata Banerjee by 15105 votes. After the last round of vote counting, Mamata secured 58812 votes.

Following the ECI announcement, the outcome marked the single biggest jolt to the TMC since it stormed to power in 2011, ending 34 years of Left rule. The party workers outside the Bhabanipur counting centre were seen in disbelief as trends solidified, while celebrations erupted at the BJP’s state headquarters on Muralidhar Sen Lane.

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How Bhabanipur Slipped

Bhabanipur has been synonymous with Mamata Banerjee’s political journey in the Assembly. She first won the seat in a 2011 by-election after becoming Chief Minister, and retained it in subsequent polls until her shift to Nandigram in 2021. However, after her loss in Nandigram against Suvendu Adhikari, she returned to Bhabanipur through a bypoll the same year. As per the political analysts, a defeat in Bhabanipur, therefore, would carry weight far beyond the arithmetic of one seat.

Speaking to reporters as trends emerged, Suvendu Adhikari said, “This is the people’s verdict against misrule. Bhabanipur has blessed the BJP and has rejected the politics of intimidation.” He added that the result reflected “a desire for change across Bengal”. The BJP had framed the election as a referendum on governance, law and order, and corruption allegations, themes Adhikari repeatedly raised during his campaign in south Kolkata.

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BJP’s Bengal Breakthrough

The state picture showed the BJP leading/winning in 208 of 294 seats, as per ECI data, which is a dramatic turnaround from its previous tallies. The party’s campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabin, focused on “Poribortoner Poriborton”, or a change from the current change, promising industrial revival, women’s safety and an end to alleged syndicate rule.

If the numbers hold, the BJP would be forming its first government in West Bengal, a state that has historically resisted the party’s expansion. The victory would also cap a bitter, highly polarised campaign that saw two phases of polling, massive rallies, and sharp exchanges between the TMC and BJP top leadership. The political analysts said that the result, should it be confirmed, would be interpreted as a rejection of the TMC’s fourth-term bid and an endorsement of the BJP’s narrative on development and nationalism.