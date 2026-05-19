TMC's Jahangir Khan’s Withdrawal Stuns Falta Ahead of Repoll, Adhikari and Abhishek Banerjee Rally Supporters in South 24 Parganas
TMC’s Jahangir Khan Withdraws From the Falta Repolling Battle
- Election News
- 2 min read
In a dramatic twist just two days before repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency, Trinamool Congress candidate and Abhishek Banerjee’s close aide Jahangir Khan announced on Tuesday that he is stepping away from the contest and will not contest any future elections. His sudden withdrawal has sent shockwaves through Bengal’s political circles, leaving TMC without its candidate in one of the most closely watched seats.
The Election Commission ordered repolling in Falta on May 21 after allegations of booth capturing and voter intimidation during the earlier phase of voting. With Bengal still fresh from its recent election season, Falta has now become the epicenter of renewed political drama, its outcome carrying symbolic weight for both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.
Campaigns on the Ground
On the final day of campaigning, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held a road show in Falta, beginning with rituals at a local temple where he offered puja and performed arati. Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” filled the air as BJP supporters gathered in large numbers, reflecting the party’s determination to make inroads in South 24 Parganas. At the time, Adhikari was unaware of Khan’s impending withdrawal, making his rally part of the broader push to energize BJP cadres ahead of the repoll.
Meanwhile, the TMC sought to showcase its strength and grassroots connection. A widely shared post from the party’s official handle shows Abhishek Banerjee waving at people as he made his way to Falta for a road show in support of Jahangir Khan.
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What Lies Ahead
With Jahangir Khan out of the race, the Falta repoll is expected to be closely monitored by the Election Commission. The sudden twist has raised questions about TMC’s strategy, while rival parties sharpen their campaigns to capitalise on the uncertainty. For voters, the May 21 repoll now carries heightened significance, as the constituency braces for an unpredictable and tense showdown.