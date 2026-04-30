Today’s Chanakya Predicts DMK-Led Alliance Frontrunner With 125 Seats; Vijay’s TVK Eyes Historic 63-Seat Debut

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu is witnessing a seismic shift as exit polls suggest a historic debut for actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). While the DMK-led alliance appears positioned to retain power, the emergence of TVK as a formidable third force has upended traditional calculations, pushing the AIADMK into a challenging third-place finish in several projections.

Today’s Chanakya Predicts DMK Return, TVK Surge

According to Today’s Chanakya, the DMK-led SPA alliance is on track to sweep the state, potentially securing between 114 and 136 seats. With the majority mark set at 118 in the 234-member Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin looks likely to return to power.

The pollster’s specific seat projections include:

DMK-led alliance: 125 seats (±11)

TVK: 63 seats (±11)

AIADMK-led alliance: 45 seats (±11)

Others: 1 seat (±1)

The most striking takeaway is TVK’s projected 30% vote share, placing it significantly ahead of the AIADMK alliance, which is expected to garner 27%.

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Axis My India Foresees a Historic TVK Breakthrough

While Today's Chanakya gives the edge to the DMK, Axis My India presents a far more dramatic scenario. Their exit poll projects TVK winning between 98 and 120 seats, potentially making it the single largest party and bringing it within striking distance of the 117-seat majority mark.

With a projected 35% vote share, Axis My India puts TVK on par with the DMK-led bloc. Pollster Pradeep Gupta likened Vijay’s meteoric rise to that of cinematic icons M.G. Ramachandran and N.T. Rama Rao, who successfully converted massive stardom into absolute political authority.

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Breaking Down the Social Coalition

The data reveals that TVK’s appeal transcends traditional caste barriers. The party has successfully built a broad social coalition, securing:

34% support among Scheduled Castes.

34% among Christians.

29% among Backward Classes (BC).

27% among Most Backward Classes (MBC).

While the DMK retains a dominant lead among Muslim voters (64%) and remains strong across most demographics, TVK’s ability to pull nearly a quarter of the Muslim vote (25%) and substantial portions of the SC and Christian vote highlights its growing influence.

A New Era for Tamil Nadu Politics?

If these projections hold true, the era of a two-party seesaw between the DMK and AIADMK may be over. "TVK is giving a tough fight to the existing DMK+’s stronghold," the data suggests, marking a major entry for Vijay that could redefine the state's political future.