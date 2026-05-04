Tollygunge Election Results 2026 LIVE: Aroop Biswas vs Papia Adhikary Battle Heats Up in Tollygunge as Counting To Begin at 8 am

Tollygunge Election Results 2026 LIVE: Aroop Biswas vs Papia Adhikary Battle Heats Up in Tollygunge as Counting Begins | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and West Bengal has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Tollygunge from where heavyweight TMC leader Aroop Biswas is fighting against BJP's Papia Adhikary, an actress turned politician. This is one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

The contest between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed.