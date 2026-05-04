Tollygunge Election Results 2026 LIVE: Aroop Biswas vs Papia Adhikary Battle Heats Up in Tollygunge as Counting To Begin at 8 am
Tollygunge Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: All eyes on Tollygunge as Aroop Biswas faces Papia Adhikary. Track BJP vs TMC trends, vote margins, and round-wise counting West Bengal.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and West Bengal has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Tollygunge from where heavyweight TMC leader Aroop Biswas is fighting against BJP's Papia Adhikary, an actress turned politician. This is one of the most closely watched seats in the state.
The contest between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed.
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This election has gone far beyond a routine democratic exercise. From record voter turnout to allegations over EVM security, late-night protests outside strongrooms, and re-polling at select booths ordered by the Election Commission of India, tensions have remained high till counting day.
While most exit polls suggest an edge for the BJP, the final outcome will depend on how the numbers unfold through each round of counting. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, seat-wise trends, and decisive vote margins from Tollygunge and across West Bengal.
This Time, There Are Only 3 Micro-Observers Inside Counting Rooms: Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal said, “Postal ballots will be counted first as process begins at 8 AM…This year we have only three micro-observers inside counting rooms and one observer each for monitoring each strong room.”
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Counting Day Arrangements Made at Salt Lake BJP Party Office, Amit Shah To Monitor Every Update
West Bengal Election Results Counting LIVE: Counting day arrangements have been made at the Salt Lake BJP party office. It has been set up as a counting control centre.
Central observers will keep an eye on the full counting process. Sunil Bansal and Bhupender Yadav are also expected to arrive shortly.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will monitor every update of the counting process.
Mamata Banerjee Alleges Deliberate Load-Shedding and Suspicious Activities Near Strong Rooms
West Bengal Election Results LIVE: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday raised concerns over alleged irregularities around strong rooms where votes are stored, claiming that power cuts are being deliberately imposed to facilitate suspicious movements.
In a post on X, Banerjee urged her party workers and supporters to remain alert, stating, “Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints.”
She said she has received reports from multiple locations indicating phased load-shedding, during which CCTV cameras are reportedly switched off while vehicles enter and exit strong room areas.
She specifically mentioned incidents from Hooghly’s Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, Burdwan’s Ausgram, and Kolkata’s Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra.
“I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms,” Banerjee said. She instructed workers to surround anyone creating suspicious situations, immediately file complaints, and demand CCTV footage.
The Chief Minister alleged that these activities are occurring “at the behest of the BJP.”
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Tollygunge Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Who Will Win—Aroop Biswas or Papia Adhikary?
Tollygunge Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Who Will Win—Aroop Biswas or Papia Adhikary?
West Bengal 2026 LIVE: Tight Fight Between Aroop Biswas and Papia Adhikary in Tollygunge
West Bengal 2026 LIVE: Tight Fight Between Aroop Biswas and Papia Adhikary in Tollygunge
Tollygunge Results LIVE: Is Aroop Biswas Leading Against Papia Adhikary? Counting To Begin Soon
Tollygunge Results LIVE: Is Aroop Biswas Leading Against Papia Adhikary? Counting To Begin Soon