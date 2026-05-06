Trouble Mounts For Vijay As Rumours Of DMK's Alliance With Long-Term Enemy AIADMK Swirls In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Will Vijay Thalapathy be able to form a government in Tamil Nadu? Certainty over the actor-turned-politician becoming the Chief Minister has wavered since rumours of an alliance betwwen Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its long-standing enemy All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) started swirling in the state after Vijay failed to prove a majority before the Governor to form government on Wednesday.

This comes after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan today and formally staked claim to form the government in the state since his party emerged as the single-largest party following the Assembly elections.

However, Arlekar is not yet convinced that Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has the numbers to form the government in the state, sources said.

How DMK-AIADMK Can Change Vijay's Game?

TVK, in alliance with Congress, is still short of six MLAs to form the government.

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In such a scenario, if DMK and AIADMK forms an alliance, they could challenge TVK's prospect to form the government. While DMK won 59 seats, AIADMK won 47 seats in the recently-concluded elections. If the two parties tie-up, they will together have 106 MLAs.