‘Turning Infiltrators Into Victims’: PM Modi Tears Into Congress At Assam Rally

Barpeta (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his allegations against the Indian National Congress, accusing the party of supporting infiltrators in Assam and opposing action against illegal land encroachments.

Addressing a public rally in Barpeta, the Prime Minister claimed that the Congress is attempting to introduce laws that could treat infiltrators as "victims," which, he said, would put the indigenous population of the state at risk.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is freeing such lands from every illegal encroachment. Congress is openly supporting infiltrators. Congress is opposing action against illegal encroachments. Congress wants to make such a law in Assam that if the word "infiltrator" is used, one could be jailed. Congress will declare infiltrators as victims in the law itself, and the majority of indigenous people here will face the threat of imprisonment," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the Congress had allowed infiltrators to occupy thousands of bighas of land belonging to the sacred Satras of Barpeta, including properties associated with revered Vaishnavite saints such as Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhavdeva, Damodardev and Haridev.

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"Barpeta is known as the land of our sacred Satras. The traditions of revered gurus like Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhavdeva, Damodardev, and Haridev are worthy of worship. This is our faith. But Congress handed over our faith to infiltrators. On thousands of bighas of land belonging to our sacred Satras, Congress allowed infiltrators to occupy it. Here, even a large portion of the land of Barpeta Satra was under illegal occupation. Congress allowed illegal encroachments on Assam's land," he said.

Highlighting Assam's cultural and spiritual heritage, PM Modi also referred to the Hudum Puja of the Bodo community and the Bathou faith of the Koch-Rajbongshi community as examples of harmony between culture, nature and faith. He alleged that Congress prioritised political power over the interests of the state, which, according to him, has harmed Assam and its traditions.

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"For the sake of power, the Indian National Congress can do anything, and Assam has suffered greatly because of this. The Hudum Puja of our Bodo community and the Bathou faith of the Koch-Rajbongshi community are wonderful examples of the harmony between culture, nature, and faith," PM Modi added.

Assam is set to vote for its 126-member Assembly in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

'Last 10 years were for saving Assam's identity'

The PM emphasised the developmental works during BJP's 10-year old tenure in Assam, stressing that the coming period is to take forward the state towards self-reliance.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the PM accused them of working with short term vision for indulging, while drawing parallels with the BJP, asserting the party's long-term vision working pattern. He mentioned that the previous ten years were towards protecting Assam's identity; meanwhile, the coming time is for taking it to the global stage.

"The Indian National Congress is a party that never works on development with a long-term vision. Congress does short-term work so that it can indulge in corruption. On the other hand, BJP is a party that works with a long-term vision. We are taking along the goal of a developed Assam towards a developed India. That is why we have worked with full dedication over the past 10 years," PM Modi said.

"The last 10 years in Assam were about establishing peace and harmony. The coming years will expand Assam's prosperity. The past 10 years were about bringing Assam out of inconvenience and insecurity; the coming time will be about Assam's self-reliance. The last 10 years were about preserving Assam's identity; now we have to raise Assam's identity on the global stage," he added.

PM Modi further extended greetings on occasion of BJP's 47th foundation day, and highlighted the party's mantra of "Nation First", and resolved to make the country developed and self-reliant.

"Today, April 6, is also the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I extend my greetings to all the people and workers associated with the BJP family in the country and across the world. With the mantra of "Nation First," we are all engaged in serving Mother India. Our resolve is to make the country developed and to make India self-reliant. With this resolve, BJP is seeking your blessings in this election," he said.

Focusing on BJP's ability of fullfiling promises, the Prime Minister highlighted the cultural and religious significance of the state, highlighting the increased connectivity of Assam, which has provided boost to its tourism.