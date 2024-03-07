Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The members of the Opposition's rainbow coalition Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) alliance has decided to set up a coordination committee to formulate a joint strategy for Lok Sabha elections in Goa.

Leaders of INDIA parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar) met in Panjim on Wednesday and decided to form a committee to look after the election strategy. The meeting was chaired by Congress's Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakare.

Advertisement

"We will jointly announce the names of both the candidates. The meeting decided to form a coordination committee and fight the elections together," Thakare said after the meeting. The committee will decide the strategy and the alliance will win both the seats, he added.

Tussle in Goa continues

There has ben an evident tussle in Goa between the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

While the Aam Aadmi Party announced that its MLA Venzy Viegas would be the candidate from the South Goa seat, Congress under the seat-sharing pact asserted that the grand old party would contest on both North Goa and South Goa Lok Sabha seats.

Advertisement

Currently, the South Goa seat is held by the Congress, while the North Goa seat is with the ruling BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)