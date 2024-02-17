Advertisement

Lucknow: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party has suffered a huge setback as at least 10 Samajwadi Party MLAs are in touch with the BJP leadership in Uttar Pradesh, according to our sources. As per the latest update, the state unit is currently waiting for the final nod from the central leadership of BJP in New Delhi. According to our sources, they have already given their consent to leave the party. Sources further added that the fate of these 10 legislators will be decided tonight by BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This is a huge blow as Uttar Pradesh is key to winning the General Elections. To rub salt in the wound, the talks between INDI allies Congress and SP over seat-sharing have hit a roadblock with the Grand Old Party asking for at least 20 seats for the upcoming elections. Also, the dissatisfaction within the Congress camp with the seats have also come to the fore. According to reports, Congress wants seats where it believes it can win as opposed to the ones they are being offered currently.

