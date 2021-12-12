Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At PM Modi's 'red Cap' Remark; 'issue Is Not About Cap Colour'

Taking a jibe at Prime Miniter Narendra Modi's ‘lal topi’ (red cap) remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, December 12, stated that the issue is about how BJP will handle the matters like unemployment and hunger and not of the colour of the cap. Earlier on December 7, PM Modi at a rally in Gorakhpur had stated that “people in red caps need the power to promote mafia raj”.

Speaking at a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The question is not of the colour of the cap, but whether the BJP wants to address inflation, unemployment, and hunger issues. When will the government with double engine make the road connecting Uttar Pradesh with Nepal?"

Yadav further compared BJP's governance to British rule and stated that the Modi government aims to rule by intimidating and killing people. He said that the public will teach a good lesson to the BJP in the coming days.

Samajwadi Party attacks BJP government, details future plans

He then targetted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynatah and questioned newspaper advertisements given concerning a scheme to distribute tablets and smartphones. He asked, "Which tablet were you giving for four and a half years?"

Terming BJP's governance as 'discriminatory', the SP chief stated that the BJP will for sure be eliminated when the Ambedkarites and the socialists come together.

Yadav laid the party's future plans if it comes to power in the state and informed that the Samajwadi government will work on conducting examinations whose papers were leaked. He added that the party will work to ensure employment to everyone in need which was not fulfilled by the BJP government.

PM Modi's 'red cap' remark

PM Modi had stated, "Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Red caps people need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia".

He further added that the "laal topi waalon" wants to come in power in UP to release the terrorists from jail. "The red caps are red alerts for Uttar Pradesh... the danger alarm", Narendra Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is geared for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67 per cent vote share. Congress secured only 7 seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/@BJP4INDIA/TWITTER