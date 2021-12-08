'Akhilesh Yadav Might Be An Astrologer But I Am Not': Priyanka Gandhi On '0 Seats' Claim

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mocked Akhilesh Yadav's prediction that her party won't win a single seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Addressing a massive rally in Jhansi on December 3, the Samajwadi Party president downplayed Vadra's election campaign by asserting, "The public will reject Congress and they will get zero seats in the upcoming elections".

Responding to the former UP CM with a dig, Vadra said that he was an "astrologer", and exuded confidence in her party's preparations.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "We are making preparations at every level whether it is at the organizational level or the constituency level. Let us see what happens. He might be an astrologer but I am not."

Lashing out at Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in Moradabad earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "Why have Akhilesh (Yadav) and his party become active only during the election? Where were they in the last 5 years when Congress was fighting on the streets? Over 18,500 Congress workers were in jail. Our president was in jail for 28 days during the COVID-19 period."

Congress' thrust on UP polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP, where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. On October 23, she flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki.

During the course of the Yatra which culminated on November 1, Congress leaders held multiple public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises. On this occasion, she also unveiled Congress' 7 promises for the UP polls, which include the waiver of farm loans and electricity bills, and government jobs to 20 lakh people.

In another major promise, the Congress general secretary revealed that any disease will be treated free of cost if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

She added that the government shall bear each patient's treatment expenses up to Rs 10 lakh. Some of the party's other promises are the allocation of 40% of election tickets to women, the procurement of wheat and paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal and procurement of sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal.

Congress has also promised three free gas cylinders per year, free travel for women in government buses and an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for ASHA, Anganwadi workers.