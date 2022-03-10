Akhilesh Yadav Secures Karhal Seat Even As BJP Wins Big In UP Assembly Election 2022

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been leading with a huge majority in the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 results, the opposition Samajwadi Party which failed to make an impact in the state elections, party chief Akhilesh Yadav won by a margin of 61,000 votes seat at the Karhal Assembly seat which his traditional stronghold. Furthermore, managing to secure a seat from Karhal, Akhilesh Yadav has defeated his top competitors including BJP's SP Baghel and BSP's Kuldip Narayan.

According to the initial trends by the Election Commission of India, while BSP stands in the second position BJP has been standing in the third position respectively. Notably, the Karhal seat which is also called Yadav's "bastion" had recorded a total of 3.71 lakh voters on the polling day marking the highest voter turnout from the state. And now after winning the 2022 election from the constituency, the Samajwadi Party has hit a hat-trick as the SP candidates had won the seat in 2017 as well as the 2012 Assembly elections as well.

Meanwhile speaking about the exit poll results, it indicated a clear victory of the BJP from the Karhal constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 results, however, Akhilesh Yadav has saved the face of his party by securing the crucial seat.

Akhilesh Yadav did well but not enough in the UP elections in 2022

The 48-year-old Akhilesh Yadav who was leading the party's poll campaign single-handedly did everything to woo the voters with the hope of forming the next government in Uttar Pradesh. Despite registering around a 10% increase in vote share in comparison to the 2017 elections, the party failed to emerge a victor as it hoped.

Akhilesh Yadav home made his debut in politics in 2000 after he won a Lok Sabha by-poll from Kannauj, he currently serves as an MP from Azamgarh.

After being inducted into politics, in 2012 he was made the head of the party's youth wing and then the party president. Later, he eventually became the state's youngest-ever chief minister at the age of 38.

Meanwhile, for the 2022 elections, Akhilesh Yadav had pitched for the Karhal segment in his father's Mainpuri parliamentary constituency. He also joined hands with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav to launch the party's full-scale election campaign. Apart from that, he also launched a new slogan "Nayi Hawa Hai, Nayi Sapa Hai", which promised a new SP to ward off (in the fresh breeze of air it's a different SP) to ward off attacks on the party's previous record on law and order.

Image: ANI/PTI