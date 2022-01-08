Asaduddin Owaisi & AIMIM 'take Up UP Election 2022 Challenge'; Express One Hope To EC

As the Election of Commission of India announced dates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the party will take up the challenges of UP elections 2022 with all their strengths.

Sharing this on Twitter, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "We have taken up the challenge for Elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh & inshallah we will fight with all of our strength. Hope that @ECISVEEP will review its guidelines post-15th. ECI must be mindful of the digital divide in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh".

He further cited facts concerning the usage of the internet and computers in UP and mentioned, "According to NITI Aayog, UP had only 39 internet subscribers per 100 people. One of the lowest in India. According to NSS, only 4% of rural households in UP had a computer. Only 11% had an internet facility. 19% of UP's richest had internet facilities. Only 6% of the poorest did".

AIMIM chief added that 50% of women in urban Uttar Pradesh have never used the internet while 76% of rural women in the state have never used the internet. Also, only 54% of men in urban UP have used the internet at least once and only 46.5% of women in UP have a mobile phone for their own use.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

EC on Saturday informed that Uttar Pradesh state will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. It is also mentioned that the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

On Jan 14, the notification for the first phase will be issued, while Jan 21 is the last date of filing nominations. And on Jan 24, nominations will be scrutinized, while the last date to withdraw nominations is Jan 27.

The remaining phases dates are as follows, January 21, 28, 29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

Uttar Pradesh 2017 polls

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for its Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Other than Uttar Pradesh, four other states including Goa, Uttarkhand, Manipur, and Punjab will go for elections this year. A total of 690 assembly seats will be at stake during the 2022 elections. Except for Punjab which has a Congress government, all other poll-bound states have the BJP in power.

