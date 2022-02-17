Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: PM Modi's UP Campaign Continues; UP CM Hits Back At Channi

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer revealed that the percentage of women voters was 4.60% more than men. Of the total 65.37% polling in the state, 67.20% women voted, while 62.60% men voted.
Hitting out at Channi for his 'won't let Bhaiyas from UP enter Punjab' remark, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the government will realize the contribution of the labourers from UP if they stop going to other states for work. Speaking to DD National, he said, "But I assure you, that the people of UP will stay in UP in the next 5 years and work for the development of their state". Recalling the Punjab CM's visit to Varanasi, he said, "If Channi had learned from the thoughts of Sant Ravidas, he would not have made such unfortunate statements. This is the actual face of Congress".
In a big boost ahead of the Punjab election, Amritsar Congress counsellors Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. A day earlier, Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had joined the party.
Punjab | Amritsar Congress counsellors Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party leader Manish Sisodia.— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022
Yesterday Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had joined AAP. pic.twitter.com/WLf9wzFwIU
Stoking a row ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, state Minister Sunil Bharala assured support to the persons accused of attacking Asaduddin Owaisi's car. He met the families of Sachin Sharma and Shubham, who have been arrested in connection with this case, on Tuesday and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Bharala contended that one does not become a criminal simply after a case is registered. Casting aspersion on the involvement of the aforesaid accused, he claimed that their faces were not visible in the CCTV footage.
PM Modi will address a rally at Fatehpur for the Uttar Pradesh election today. This rally will cover 6 Assembly constituencies of Fatehpur, 4 constituencies of Banda and one seat in Rae Bareli.
Voter turnout of 65.37% was recorded in Uttarkahand Assembly elections. Haridwar district witnessed the highest polling percentage of 74.77 among the 13 districts of the state: Office of Chief Electoral Officer— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2022
Bhagwant Mann (AAP's Punjab CM candidate) is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed 12th class in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Bathinda (16.02)#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/i0NO42KVLk— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022
Uttar Pradesh:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Uttarakhand:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Punjab:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Goa:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Manipur:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.
Elections are scheduled in 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.