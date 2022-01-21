Quick links:
"Blessing to Aparna is a blessing from Mulayam to all BJP workers. Mulayam is known to speak his mind. Giving blessing to her means ultimately he is blessing BJP," said UP Law minister Brajesh Pathak.
"I will hold a press conference today to announce my decision for Goa Assembly polls2022," said Utpal Parrikar to ANI.
The resentment in the BJP camp over ticket distribution escalated as two more MLAs- Isidore Fernandes and Deepak Pauskar resigned from the party. While Fernandes was the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly, Pauskar was serving as the Minister for Public Works Department, Handicrafts. Textile and Coir and Goa Gazetteer in the Pramod Sawant-led Ministry. As per sources, Fernandes and Pauskar are likely to contest as Independent candidates from Canacona and Sanvordem respectively as BJP fielded Ramesh Tawadkar and Ganesh Gaonkar in these constituencies.
Setting the rumour mills abuzz ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav gave his blessings to his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav who joined BJP. This was the first meeting between them after she arrived in Lucknow on Friday. She has accused SP of fielding her in BJP strongholds, thus not letting her win.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's tacit endorsement of Aparna Yadav is being perceived as a fallout of the lingering rift in the Yadav family. After being ousted as the president of his party by his own son Akhilesh in January 2017, the former UP CM has kept a low profile and avoided full-fledged campaigning. However, he made a rare appearance at the Samajwadi Party headquarters on January 10 where he boosted the morale of workers and exuded confidence in the victory of the party in the upcoming UP polls.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सदस्यता लेने के पश्चात लखनऊ आने पर पिताजी/नेताजी से आशीर्वाद लिया। pic.twitter.com/AZrQvKW55U— Aparna Bisht Yadav (@aparnabisht7) January 21, 2022
Ahead of the high stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Islamic cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council Chief Tauqeer Raza Khan has extended his support to the Congress. However, his daughter-in-law, Nida Khan has sung praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Incidentally, she has stated that women have been safe under PM Modi's rule and has also levelled allegations against her own father-in-law Tauqeer Raza.
"When our fight had started for the Triple Talaq, I used to feel that if my husband went out and came back, will we still be married. Because Triple talaq was used to hang over every girl like a sword. But when the fight started against it, it was the BJP government that supported us. They gave protection to women and assured that Triple talaq won't happen," said Nida Khan.
Amid the likelihood of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav contesting the UP election from Karhal, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya chided him for choosing a "safe seat". Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victorious. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007.
Taking to Twitter, Maurya contended that the SP chief would have opted to fight from an urban seat had his government focused on development. Moreover, he predicted that BJP will sweep all seats in the Mainpuri district including Karhal. A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, Yadav will contest an Assembly election for the first time. While BSP supremo Mayawati has decided against fighting the polls, BJP has fielded UP CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban - a BJP 'safe seat'.
Akhilesh Yadav now looks to position Subhavati Shukla - wife of late Upendra Dutt Shukla, who was BJP’s state vice-president against Yogi Adityanath for Gorakhpur (Urban). Upendra Dutt Shukla died in 2020 at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest.Shukla had contested three elections from the Kaudiram assembly seat (which was later dissolved in Gorakhpur Rural), and one by-election from Gorakhpur. As his wife Subhavati Shukla and two sons joined the Samajwadi Party on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav has chosen her as a challenger to Yogi.
According to sources, Congress General Secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Rahul Gandhi will launch the manifesto. After women, Congress is all set to woo youngsters in Uttar Pradesh as the party gears up to launch its 'Youth Manifesto' for the upcoming assembly election on Friday in Delhi.
According to sources, Congress General Secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Rahul Gandhi will launch the manifesto in Delhi at AICC headquarters. According to sources, the manifesto, apart from listing out details as to how Congress will try to handle unemployment issues in the state, will also talk about unemployment allowance, including employment guarantee. Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal will also be present at the event.
Congress's Muzaffarnagar district secretary Mehraj, saddened by not getting a ticket in the UP assembly elections, cried bitterly. On Thursday, Congress announced the names of the candidates for all the 6 seats in the district.
Not seeing the name in the list of candidates, District Congress Committee Secretary Mehraj became disheartened. She cried and said that I have been raising the Congress flag and stick for 13 years. He said that she had also been the state vice-president of Mahila Congress. Mehr Jahan has appealed to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said If I don't get justice, I will commit suicide.
As multiple parties offer 'support' to ex-Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal, incumbent CM Pramod Sawant on Thursday, assured that the top BJP leadership is in touch with the miffed BJP leader. Brushing off Arvind Kejriwal's offer to field Parrikar from Panaji, he said Kejriwal is saying such things for political gains. Goa, along with Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single-phase on February 14. Results to be announced on March 10.
"Our central leaders are in touch with Utpal Parrikar. Delhi CM Kejriwal had said different things when Manohar Parrikar was CM and now he is saying different things for political gains. People of Goa understand this & will form BJP govt again," said Sawant.
BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats. Currently, Yogi rules the 403-seat UP assembly with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats.
As polls near, BJP has seen a slew of defections to SP. Sitting ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chaudhary, and MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Avtar Singh Bhadana joined the Samajwadi party, claiming that BJP was ignoring the OBC community. However, SP too has faced defections as Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav and his brother-in-law Pramod Gupta joined BJP. Congress MLAs and BSP MLAs too have been seeing an exodus of leaders to SP.
BJP has fielded Yogi incumbent CM Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Facing him, Azad Samaj Party (ASP) founder and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced that he will contest against Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.
On the other hand, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - is most likely to contest from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri. The other likely seats from which he may contest are - Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (and allies) is likely to emerge as the single largest party once against in Uttar Pradesh with 252-272 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 111-131 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 8-16 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 36-42 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 25-31 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 50-56 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 42-48 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 1-17 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Goa:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 16-20 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 9-13. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 4-8 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Manipur:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 2-9 and 1-5 seats respectively.
Results for all elections will be declared on March 10
Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.