UP Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Backtracks On 'CM Face' Remark; 'irritated At Same Question'

Hours after she declared herself as Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate for the UP elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backtracked on this comment. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times. Maintaining that it is not necessary that Congress will not announce a CM face for the UP polls, she asserted that her party can consider an alliance with any other party barring BJP after the declaration of the election results.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "I am not saying that I am the CM face. I said this as I was irritated. Because you are asking the same question repeatedly. What is the big issue? There are so many states and so many in-charges whether they belong to BJP or Congress. Do you ask all of them whether they are going to be the CM face? Why don't you ask them? Why are you asking me?"

"Where is the hesitation? In some places, my party decides to declare the CM and in other places, it does not do so. That is how my party's approach. There is no hesitation," she said on being asked about her party's hesitancy in naming her as the CM candidate.

Indicating that Congress might forge a post-poll alliance, Vadra elaborated, "The door is closed for BJP but open for other parties. Samajwadi Party and BJP are practicing a similar style of politics because they are benefitting from that kind of politics. We are saying common people should benefit, issues of development should be raised. The parties who go ahead on the basis of communalism and casteism have only an agenda. They benefit each other".

Congress' thrust on UP elections

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP, where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. This time, the party has decided to go solo in the polls. On October 23, 2021, she flagged off the "Pratigya Yatra" in Barabanki. During the course of the Yatra which culminated on November 1, Congress leaders held multiple public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises. On this occasion, she also unveiled Congress' seven promises for the UP polls, which include the waiver of farm loans and electricity bills, and government jobs to 20 lakh people.

In another major promise, the Congress general secretary revealed that any disease will be treated free of cost if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She added that the government shall bear each patient's treatment expenses up to Rs 10 lakh. Some of the party's other promises are the allocation of 40% of election tickets to women, the procurement of wheat and paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal and procurement of sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal. Congress has also promised three free gas cylinders per year, free travel for women in government buses and an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for ASHA, Anganwadi workers.