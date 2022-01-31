Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav To File Nomination; PM Modi's Virtual Rally In UP

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Punjab Lok Congress founder and chief, Capt Amarinder Singh seeks blessings from the sword of Guru Gobind Singh before heading for filing the nomination from Patiala.#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/kS2Dnhxi2L— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will commence the door-to-door campaigning for the UP polls. While she will canvass for Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak in Noida today, she is expected to campaign in the Dadri Assembly constituency on Tuesday. In Noida, she will also be interacting with a group of women separately under the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign.
On his way to file his nomination papers from Karhal, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "This 'nomination' is a 'mission' because this election of UP will write the history of the next century of the state and the country! Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking. Defeat negative politics, remove it too!! Jai Hind"
ये ‘नॉमिनेशन’ एक ‘मिशन’ है क्योंकि यूपी का ये चुनाव प्रदेश और देश की अगली सदी का इतिहास लिखेगा!— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 31, 2022
आइए प्रोग्रेसिव सोच के साथ सकारात्मक राजनीति के इस आंदोलन में हिस्सा लें… नकारात्मक राजनीति को हराएं भी, हटाएं भी!!
जय हिन्द!!! pic.twitter.com/uxJhRQDrWo
Agra | He's a child,came to arena just now. His father changed parties many times.Whose ally were they when he won 1st time?Didn't know he has weak knowledge of history.Children should be forgiven: Union Min D Pradhan on RLD's Jayant Chaudhary's 'not a coin that I'll flip' remark pic.twitter.com/bYUqbOaF0c— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2022
Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, 25,302 litres of liquor worth over Rs.1 crore, smack of about Rs 1.72 crores, cannabis worth over Rs 26 lakhs, heroin worth over Rs.1 crore and over Rs.33 lakh of cannabis were seized.
As per sources, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has started discussions with party leaders and workers to pick its Chief Ministerial face in poll-bound Punjab. She is seeking responses from Congress leaders and workers through the party's Shakti app. Sources also indicated that the opinion of common persons will also be sought on the issue within a day or two. On January 27, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi agreed to announce a CM face after both Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu requested him to do so. With Channi being fielded on two seats, he has emerged as the likely CM candidate of the party.
Exuding confidence in the victory of the Congress-led alliance in the Goa election, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai lashed out at the BJP government in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. Maintaining that there is huge anti-incumbency against BJP, he called upon the people to vote strategically in order to avoid a split in the opposition vote. On this occasion, Vijai Sardesai also opened up on the rationale for rejecting an alliance with TMC and asserted that the intimidatory tactics of the Mamata Banerjee-led party won't work in Goa.
The Election Commission will meet today to assess the COVID-19 situation in the five poll-going states and decide on whether to continue the ban on physical rallies. The Commission may also decide on whether fresh relaxations can be extended to political parties and candidates in holding physical campaigning events. At present, roadshows have been banned whereas physical rallies have been permitted in a restricted manner until January 31.
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the first virtual rally for the state at 1.30 pm today. The digital outreach is aimed at covering all five districts of the state including Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Gautambuddh Nagar and it will further cover 21 Vidhan Sabhas. As per sources, the target is to bring around 500 people, which is the maximum number permitted by the EC for a meeting, to one LED screen. This way through LED screens, the party plans to reach out to around 50,000 people in one virtual rally.
Angad Singh, the incumbent MLA from the Nawanshahar seat, was not named in the new list of candidates of Congress. Notably, he is the husband of Congress-turned-BJP leader Aditi Singh, who is the MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. As per sources, the candidate who has replaced Angad Singh in the constituency had first joined Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, following which, he rejoined Congress. Sources close to Angad Singh have also confirmed that he will most likely contest the polls independently and may file his nomination today.
Uttar Pradesh:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Uttarakhand:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Punjab:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Goa:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Manipur:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.
Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.