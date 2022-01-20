Congress Attacks 'Ladki Hun..' Face Priyanka Maurya For Joining BJP; 'Not The Only Woman'

After Congress' 'Ladki hun..' campaign poster girl Priyanka Maurya jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress on Thursday reacted by saying that she is 'not the last woman'. Speaking to the press, Congress leader Rashid Alvi, countering Maurya's claims, reiterated that the party was giving 40% of seats to women in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that will take place in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

"She (Maurya) will of course speak what the BJP wants her to speak," the Congress leader said. In an event held earlier in the day, Maurya along with others like Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law Pramod Gupta joined the saffron party.

'Used my face to attract OBC, but denied ticket': Priyanka Maurya

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier, Maurya had said, "I fought for the slogan of Congress 'Lakdi Hun Lad Sakti Hun'. The party used my social media following, my caste support to increase their voter base. I was asked to bring girls for marathons, people in addresses and meetings, induct workers to Congress. I was made to do all the tasks but the ticket was given to someone else." She had added, "Tickets were predecided in UP. They had already decided to give the ticket not to me, but to someone who would pay a bribe to them. That's my only complaint, why was I misled?"

Thereafter, Dr Maurya kept targeting Congress through her social media handles. She even produced what she referred to as 'proof' of malpractices of the party in giving the tickets - a confidential report of Congress for the Sarojini Nagar constituency.

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. In the first list comprising 125 candidates, 50 candidates were women. Similarly, in the second list comprising 41 candidates, 16 were women. While there are more lists to come, the party has so far reflected its commitment to giving 40% seats to women candidates.