Election Commission Removes Cap On Star Campaigners Amid Declining COVID Cases

As the country continues to witness a steep decline in the COVID-19 cases, the Election commission (EC) on Sunday decided to lift the restrictions placed on the number of star campaigners with immediate effect. The poll conducting body had earlier capped the maximum number of popular campaigners for each political party in view of the Omicron spread and surging COVID-19 tally in the country.

However, since the spread of infection has plummeted across states and governments have lifted COVID-related curbs, the EC has decided to restore the numbers of maximum heavyweight campaigners a party can field for electioneering in the ongoing and future polls.

Election Commission removes restrictions on Maximum Star campaigners

The maximum number of star campaigners a recognised state and national party can place now is 40, whereas a local party has been permitted to appoint 20 star campaigners, as per Election Commission’s directive.

“The Election Commission after due deliberation has decided to restore the maximum limit on the number of Star Campaigners as specified under section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the time period for submission of the list of Star Campaigners for all ongoing and future elections, with immediate effect,” EC said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Decision taken in consideration of receding COVID cases: EC

Election Commission had explained that the decision has been taken after a thorough deliberation of the current COVID scenario. “The numbers of both active and new COVID-19 cases are receding and the restrictions put in place both by the Central Government and State Governments to check the spread of pandemic are being lifted/relaxed gradually,” EC elaborated in the statement.

However, the poll conducting body has specified that for the ongoing general election to the Legislative Assembly of Manipur (both phases) and Uttar Pradesh (for phase V, VI and VIl) and bye-election to 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency of Assam, the list of additional Star Campaigners, if any, can be submitted with the Election Commission or the concerned Chief Electoral Officer latest by 05:00 PM on 23.02.2022 (Wednesday).

Ten days ago, On Feb 10, the Election Commission had revised poll dates for the Manipur Assembly elections, postponing the voting for Phase 1 and Phase 2. As per the revised dates, voting for the first phase of elections will take place on February 28 instead of February 27. The second phase of voting will happen on March 5 instead of March 3.

