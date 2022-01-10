Ex-Congress Neta Imran Masood In Trouble For Violating MCC & COVID Protocols; FIR Lodged

An FIR has been lodged against Imran Masood, who quit Congress and joined Samajwadi Party on Monday, and 10 others for holding a meeting with party workers and supporters on Ambala road without prior permission, thus violating COVID-19 protocols and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as well.

"Imran Masood called a meeting of his supper in Ambala road. They hadn't taken any permission for that, violating COVID norms as well as the Model Code of Conduct. Social distancing rules were also violated. A case has been filed under various sections," a police personnel said.

Imran Masood on Monday Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party He had opined that in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the main competition of power lies between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party.

"Current political circumstances indicate that there is a direct fight between BJP & Samajwadi Party in UP," he said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Saturday. The polls for the 403-member legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The first phase of polling will take place on February 10, while the second, third, fourth, fifth phases will be held on February 14, 20, 23, and 27, respectively. The sixth and seventh phases will see voting on March 3 and March 7, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 UP polls, the BJP had won an overwhelming 325 seats in the 403-member House. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Congress failed to make an impact and was limited to only 54 constituencies, where BSP won 19 seats.