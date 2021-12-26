Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, December 26, said no opposition political party can stop the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Addressing a public event in Kansganj, HM Shah asserted the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in Uttar Pradesh with a full majority.

Speaking at the occasion, Amit Shah said, "Respected Kalyan Singh ji had done the work of bringing development and good governance on the ground for the first time by giving their rights to the poor and backward society in Uttar Pradesh".

Referring to former CM Kalyan Singh's governance in UP, Home Minister Shah added, "When the time came to choose between the temple and the chair of the CM at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Babuji did not take two minutes to leave the chair for Ramlala."

"Samajwadi Party is dreaming that it will come to power again in Uttar Pradesh & they will stop the ongoing works at Ram Janmabhoomi. Akhilesh Ji, no one can stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya," the UP CM said. He added that in the past 70 years when parties including SP, BSP, and Congress ruled the state, only two expressways were built while in the last five years, but under the BJP-led government, five new expressways have been constructed.

Adityanath then attacked opposition parties for not working for the development of Bundelkhand and asserted that PM Modi and CM Yogi are determined to develop the region. "The crowd gathered in the public meeting of Orai is telling that the BJP government with the full majority is going to be formed again in the state", he added.

Ram Mandir Construction

As per the construction plan, there will be a museum, record room, research centre, auditorium, cowshed, a centre for tourists, administrative building, yoga shala, and other facilities on the premises of the temple. In an earlier meeting of 15 members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, it was decided that industrial fly ash, procured from the Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in Rae Bareli, will be used instead of cement for the construction of the aforementioned parts. In addition, sandstone will be procured from Mirzapur, Jodhpur, marble from Makrana in Rajasthan, and pink stone from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan, as per government officials.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for its Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. By emerging victorious in 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with an absolute majority.

In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: ANI)