Lord Krishna Tells Me Daily In Dreams That I’m Set To Establish Ram Rajya In UP After Polls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party supremo on Monday claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dream every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish “Ram Rajya” in Uttar Pradesh after the state's upcoming assembly polls.

Former UP chief minister Yadav made the claim, albeit in a lighter vein, during a function held for the induction of BJP’s Bahraich MLA Madhuri Verma into his party.

Elated over the induction of sitting BJP MLA from the Nanpara assembly seat in Bahraich district, Yadav asserted that the Yogi Adityanath government has "failed" in the state.

A Kurmi by caste, Verma is a second-time MLA. She was also a member of UP's Legislative Council from 2010 to 2012.

"The way to Ram Rajya is through the path of Samajwad (socialism). The day 'samajwad' is established, the “Ram Rajya” will be set up in the state,” the SP president said.

He went on to add, “Lord Sri Krishna comes to my dreams every night to tell me that our government is coming up (in UP)." Reacting to the BJP allegation of his party having several criminals and gangsters, Adityanath retorted, “It is the allegation of a party which made a man facing several heinous criminal cases the chief minister.” “There were many elderly leaders in the BJP who had strengthened the party for years with their blood and sweat. They even say at times it was they who were sweating for the party but don't know where did Adityanath come from and was forced upon us,” Yadav said.

"I wonder if the BJP has bought a washing machine to cleanse all its criminals and mafia elements,” he wryly said.

On a question on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement that he would contest the upcoming assembly elections from wherever his party wants, Yadav said irrespective of where he fights from, he would face grilling from the people on his “failed” promises, including the doubling of farmers’ income.

