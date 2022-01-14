Now, Samajwadi Party MLC Ghanshyam Lodhi Alleges 'neglect Toward Dalits' & Resigns

In a big jolt to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, MLC Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi on Friday tendered his resignation. In the letter of resignation addressed to party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Singh cited the neglect towards the backward section as well as that of Dalits in the party as the reason behind his decision to quit.

"The neglect towards the backward section, as well as the Dalit, in the Samajwadi Party, pains me, and that is why I am tendering my resignation from the party," Singh said in the letter written in Hindi.

Ironically, while welcoming rebels from BJP like Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, Akhilesh Yadav had taken to Twitter and said, "This time all the oppressed, downtrodden, neglected will be united, and over BJP's exclusive politics, there is going to be the victory of Samajwadi Party's inclusive politics."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had reiterated his statement in an exclusive conversation with Republic, and claimed that all the rebels from the BJP had joined the SP with these issues of 'social justice'.

Notably, along with the former ministers, sitting MLAs Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Brajesh Kumar Prajapati also defected from the BJP to the SP.

Apna Dal MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh, former BSP MLA Neeraj Kushawaha Maurya, former BJP MLC Harpal Saini, former BSP MLA Balram Saini, former BJP MLA Rajendra Pratap Singh, former Minister of State Vidrohi Maurya, former Chief Security Officer Padam Singh and former Congress MLA Bansi Singh Pahadiya have joined the party.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. T

he sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.