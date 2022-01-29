PM Modi To Hold First Virtual Rally Ahead Of UP Election; Aims To Cover 21 Constituencies

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the first virtual rally for the state on 31st January. This comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies until January 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, on January 18, Tuesday, PM Modi had virtually interacted with BJP workers of Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Home Minister and party leader Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a rally from Muzaffarnagar.

PM Modi's virtual rally ahead of Uttar Pradesh Election

The digital outreach is aimed at covering all five districts of the state including Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Gautambuddh Nagar (Dadri/Jewar) and it will further cover 21 Vidhan Sabhas. The total physical mobilization arrangements have been made for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at 100 locations, cutting across 98 mandals and covering 21 Vidhan Sabhas.

The target is also to bring around 500 people, which is the maximum number permitted by the EC for a meeting, to one LED screen. This way through LED screens, the party plans to reach out to around 50,000 people in one virtual rally.

According to ANI report, BJP is all set to utilize digital platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube etc for the virtual outreach and the party is hoping to reach over 10 lakh people across these 21 assembly constituencies.

BJP core committee holds meeting on UP Elections

BJP on Monday, January 17, held its core committee meeting. As per sources, the meeting was presided by the party's National President JP Nadda and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh. In addition, it was attended by former BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur.

Moreover, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with State President Swatantra Dev Singh and other leaders of the core group were also present in the meeting that lasted five hours, said sources.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)