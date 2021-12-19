Priyanka Gandhi Vadra On Rahul's 'Hindutvavadi' Remark: 'Just Trying To Show Difference'

Clarifying Rahul Gandhi's recent 'Hindu-Hindutvavadi' remark, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday, December 19, that RSS and BJP leaders are doing politics in the name of religion while Rahul is just explaining the difference between terms 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. Priyanka Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) isn't on the path of righteousness or honesty.

"Hinduism teaches honesty & love amongst all. RSS and BJP members do politics in the name of religion; they aren't on the path of righteousness or honesty. Rahul Ji is just trying to show the difference," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was campaigning for her party in Raebareli, said.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said, "A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people... Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect the truth? He said he would give two crore youth jobs, where did he do so? He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of Covid... Hindu or Hindutvadi?".

The Congress general secretary then lashed out at the Centre for not focusing on the public's problem, and instead, holding interests in tapping the phones of opposition political party leaders. She attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said her phone is being tapped by the UP government.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "What is a govt's work? To develop, understand & find solutions of the problems of the public, & stop the atrocities, instead, this govt is tapping the phones of the Opposition."

Significance of Priyanka Gandhi's Raebareli visit

Along with the women of the state, Priyanka Gandi has initiated the 'Shakti Samvad' programme which will be beneficial in the upcoming elections as Raebareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. It should be mentioned here that MLA Aditi Singh's defection to the BJP has created a void in the region.

Priyanka Vadra is trying to secure the votes of half the population of the state by highlighting women issues and with a pledge to solve the same if Congress is voted power. She has also announced that about 40% of tickets will be given to women by Congress in the upcoming UP elections.

(Image: PTI)