Samajwadi Party's Yogesh Verma Using Binoculars To Keep Eye On EVM Strongrooms

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election results on March 10, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district Yogesh Verma on Tuesday was seen keeping an eye on an EVM strongroom with binoculars to 'prevent mishandling'.

"The SP chief (Akhilesh) has ordered to keep an eye on EVM strong room & other movements around it. We will work in three shifts of 8 hours. We don't believe in exit polls, Akhilesh Yadav will become CM. We'll form govt with a majority," SP candidate from Hastinapur Yogesh Verma told ANI.

Congress assures support to SP

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that 'if SP needs our help, we will stand with them'. He also showered support on SP and stated, 'Akhilesh will become CM'. "Exit polls have variations, so which one to trust. Akhilesh will become CM of UP. If SP needs our help we will stand with them. In Uttrakhand, BJP has not done any work, instead, they were changing CMs. In Goa and Uttrakhand, Congress will form govt. If Government is not formed in Punjab, I will blame myself and the party for this. The allegations, statements and internal conflict may affect the election result. I will not name anyone but before the election, our ministers spoil the environment," added Rashid Alvi.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 exit polls

The Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh for 403 seats took place in seven phases (February 10 to March 7). The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 in the exit poll for a second consecutive term. Samajwadi Party is likely to increase its seats.Other parties are likely to have small gains.

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP+ is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats (+-15) in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 140 seats (+-10). According to the Matrize exit poll, BJP+ is predicted to win 262-277 seats, while SP is projected to come second with 119-134 seats. According to Chanakya's exit poll, the saffron party may get whopping 294 seats in the 2022 assembly polls, whereas, Akhilesh Yadav's party is projected to win 105 seats.

(With ANI Inputs)