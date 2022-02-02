Sunil Jakhar Breaks Silence After Big Claim; 'even After MLA Consensus,Cong Chose Channi'

Hours after leveling a big claim on Charanjit Channi's appointment as the Punjab CM, former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar issued his first response on the controversy saying that the Congress had decided to choose Channi, disregarding the consensus of the MLAs.

"After he (Amarinder Singh) gave this resignation, all MLAs were asked who should be the next CM. There were discussions with MLAs, but even after getting the votes from MLAs, the party took their own decision and appointed Channi as CM. The party had also decided to take a consensus from everyone but Congress is a national party, not a regional party. Its decisions are not only for Punjab but for the nation. So if Rahul Ji thought about making a Dalit man from a poor family the CM, it is a decision that was welcomed by the citizens," said Sunil Jakhar.

High-voltage drama erupted ahead of the Punjab elections as the war over Congress Chief Minister's seat exploded once again. On Wednesday, Jakhar revealed that he was in pain over not being chosen as the CM face stating that Charanjit Singh Channi had received the support of only 2 MLAs, as opposed to the 42 MLAs who were in his favor. He added that 16 MLAs were supporting Sukhjinder Randhawa, 12 backed Navjot Singh Sidhu and only 2 voted for Charanjit Singh Channi. Despite the results, Congress chose to appoint Channi as the CM.

Meanwhile, in a big announcement Congress party has declared that it will announce the CM face for Punjab at 7 PM today. In a tweet, Punjab Congress has asked everyone to 'stay tuned' flashing photos of both Channi and Sidhu in the video.

Stay tuned ... 7 pm today !!



pic.twitter.com/iqOgs6J30w — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) February 2, 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).