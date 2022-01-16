UP Election: Ghanshyam Lodhi Slams Akhilesh Yadav; 'SP Never Worked For Welfare Of OBCs'

After MLC Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi on Friday resigned from Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, he has now slammed the party, stating that SP never worked for the welfare of the backward cast. He also alleged that the party chief Akhilesh Yadav has inducted people who have criminal cases against them.

Speaking to ANI, the former SP MLC said, "Samajwadi Party says something else & does something else. SP has been in power four times, but they never worked for the development of OBCs. Akhilesh Yadav has added such people to his party who have 10-20 criminal cases on their names."

This comes on a day when former Uttar Pradesh Minister Dara Singh Chauhan officially joined the Samajwadi Party, and stated that the party will work for the welfare of the OBCs.

Ghanshyam Lodhi alleges 'neglect toward Dalits'

In the letter of resignation to party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi mentioned the neglect towards the backward section as well as that of Dalits in the party as the reason behind his decision to quit.

"The neglect towards the backward section, as well as the Dalit, in the Samajwadi Party, pains me, and that is why I am tendering my resignation from the party," Singh Lodhi said in the letter written in Hindi.

Ex-Minister Dara Singh Chauhan & Apna Dal MLA join Samajwadi Party

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Sunday joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow after he had quit his post in the state Cabinet and BJP earlier this week. Apart from Chauhan, Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA from Vishvanathganj Assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district RK Verma also joined the SP. It is important to note that Apna Dal is in alliance with the BJP.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.