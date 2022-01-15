UP Elections 2022: BJP Candidates For Phase 1 & 2 Out; Yogi To Contest From Gorakhpur City

Ahead of the much-anticipated Uttar Pradesh Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 105 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya. The saffron party has fielded CM Yogi in his Gorakhpur constituency while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj.

The list was released during a press conference by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The candidate list includes 57/58 seats in the first phase and 48/55 seats in the second phase of the upcoming elections starting February 10. Of the total 107 seats, 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets again while 21 new candidates have been fielded in the UP elections.

BJP candidates for phase 1 of UP elections

Constituency Candidate Name Kairana Mriganka Singh Thana Bhawan Suresh Rana Shamli Tejendra Singh Nirwal Budhana Umesh Malik Charthawal Sapna Kashyap Purqazi Pramod Utwal Muzaffarnagar Kapil Dev Aggarwal Khatauli Vikram Saini Meerapur Prashant Gurjar Siwalkhas Manendra Pal Singh Sardhana Sangeet Som Hastinapur Dinesh Khatik Kithore Satyavir Tyagi Meerut Cantt. Amit Agarwal Meerut South Somendra Tomar Chhaprauli Sahendra Singh Ramala Baraut Krishnapal Singh Malik Bagpat Yogesh Dhama Loni Nandkishor Gurjar Muradnagar Ajit Pal Tyagi Sahibabad Sunil Sharma Ghaziabad Atul Garg Modinagar Manju Shivach Dholana Dharmesh Tomar Hapur (SC) Vijay Pal Aadti Garhmukteshwar Harendra Choudhary Tevatiya Noida Pankaj Singh Dadri Tejpal Singh Nagar Jewar Dhirendra Singh Secunderabad Laxmiraj Singh Bulandshahr Pradeep Chaudhary Syana Devendra Singh Lodhi Anupshahr Sanjay Sharma Debai CP Singh Shikarpur Anil Sharma Khurja (SC) Meenakshi Singh Khair (SC) Anoop Pradhan Balmiki Barauli Thakur Jayveer Singh Atrauli Sandeep Singh Chharra Ravendra Pal Singh Koil Anil Parashar Iglas Rajkumar Sahyogi Chhata Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Mant Rajesh Chaudhary Goverdhan Thakur Meghshyam Singh Mathura Shrikant Sharma Baldev (SC) Pooran Prakash Jatav Etmadpur Dharampal Singh Agra Cantt. GS Dharmesh Agra South Yogendra Upadhyaya Agra North Purshottam Khandelwal Agra Rural (SC) Baby Rani Maurya Fatehpur Sikari Choudhary Babulal Kheragarh Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha Fatehabad Chhotelal Verma Bah Rani Pakshalika

BJP candidates for phase 2 of UP elections

1st List of BJP Candidate for GE to the LA of Uttar Pradesh 1st & 2nd Phase Scanned by Republic World on Scribd

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.

While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and NISHAD party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.

Image: Republic