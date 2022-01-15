Last Updated:

UP Elections 2022: BJP Candidates For Phase 1 & 2 Out; Yogi To Contest From Gorakhpur City

BJP has fielded CM Yogi Adityanath in his Gorakhpur constituency while Deputy CM KP Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

2022 Uttar Pradesh elections

Ahead of the much-anticipated Uttar Pradesh Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 105 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya. The saffron party has fielded CM Yogi in his Gorakhpur constituency while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj.

The list was released during a press conference by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh at the party headquarters in New Delhi. 

The candidate list includes 57/58 seats in the first phase and 48/55 seats in the second phase of the upcoming elections starting February 10. Of the total 107 seats, 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets again while 21 new candidates have been fielded in the UP elections. 

BJP candidates for phase 1 of UP elections

Constituency Candidate Name

Kairana

Mriganka Singh

Thana Bhawan

Suresh Rana

Shamli

Tejendra Singh Nirwal

Budhana 

Umesh Malik

Charthawal

Sapna Kashyap

Purqazi 

Pramod Utwal

Muzaffarnagar 

Kapil Dev Aggarwal

Khatauli

Vikram Saini

Meerapur

Prashant Gurjar

Siwalkhas 

Manendra Pal Singh

Sardhana

Sangeet Som

Hastinapur

Dinesh Khatik

Kithore

Satyavir Tyagi

Meerut Cantt.

Amit Agarwal

Meerut South

Somendra Tomar

Chhaprauli

Sahendra Singh Ramala

Baraut

Krishnapal Singh Malik

Bagpat

Yogesh Dhama

Loni

Nandkishor Gurjar

Muradnagar

Ajit Pal Tyagi

Sahibabad

Sunil Sharma

Ghaziabad

Atul Garg

Modinagar

Manju Shivach

Dholana

Dharmesh Tomar

Hapur (SC)

Vijay Pal Aadti

Garhmukteshwar

Harendra Choudhary Tevatiya

Noida

Pankaj Singh

Dadri

Tejpal Singh Nagar

Jewar

Dhirendra Singh

Secunderabad

Laxmiraj Singh

Bulandshahr

Pradeep Chaudhary

Syana

Devendra Singh Lodhi

Anupshahr

Sanjay Sharma

Debai

CP Singh

Shikarpur

Anil Sharma

Khurja (SC)

Meenakshi Singh

Khair (SC)

Anoop Pradhan Balmiki

Barauli

Thakur Jayveer Singh

Atrauli

Sandeep Singh

Chharra

Ravendra Pal Singh

Koil

Anil Parashar

Iglas

Rajkumar Sahyogi

Chhata

Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan

Mant

Rajesh Chaudhary

Goverdhan

Thakur Meghshyam Singh

Mathura

Shrikant Sharma

Baldev (SC)

Pooran Prakash Jatav

Etmadpur

Dharampal Singh

Agra Cantt.

GS Dharmesh

Agra South

Yogendra Upadhyaya

Agra North

Purshottam Khandelwal

Agra Rural (SC)

Baby Rani Maurya
Fatehpur Sikari

Choudhary Babulal
Kheragarh

Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha

Fatehabad

 Chhotelal Verma
Bah

Rani Pakshalika

BJP candidates for phase 2 of UP elections

1st List of BJP Candidate for GE to the LA of Uttar Pradesh 1st & 2nd Phase Scanned by Republic World on Scribd

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.

While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and NISHAD party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.

