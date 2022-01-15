UP Elections 2022: BJP Candidates For Phase 1 & 2 Out; Yogi To Contest From Gorakhpur City

Quick links:
Image: Republic
Ahead of the much-anticipated Uttar Pradesh Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 105 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya. The saffron party has fielded CM Yogi in his Gorakhpur constituency while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj.
The list was released during a press conference by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
The candidate list includes 57/58 seats in the first phase and 48/55 seats in the second phase of the upcoming elections starting February 10. Of the total 107 seats, 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets again while 21 new candidates have been fielded in the UP elections.
|Constituency
|Candidate Name
|
Kairana
|
Mriganka Singh
|
Thana Bhawan
|
Suresh Rana
|
Shamli
|
Tejendra Singh Nirwal
|
Budhana
|
Umesh Malik
|
Charthawal
|
Sapna Kashyap
|
Purqazi
|
Pramod Utwal
|
Muzaffarnagar
|
Kapil Dev Aggarwal
|
Khatauli
|
Vikram Saini
|
Meerapur
|
Prashant Gurjar
|
Siwalkhas
|
Manendra Pal Singh
|
Sardhana
|
Sangeet Som
|
Hastinapur
|
Dinesh Khatik
|
Kithore
|
Satyavir Tyagi
|
Meerut Cantt.
|
Amit Agarwal
|
Meerut South
|
Somendra Tomar
|
Chhaprauli
|
Sahendra Singh Ramala
|
Baraut
|
Krishnapal Singh Malik
|
Bagpat
|
Yogesh Dhama
|
Loni
|
Nandkishor Gurjar
|
Muradnagar
|
Ajit Pal Tyagi
|
Sahibabad
|
Sunil Sharma
|
Ghaziabad
|
Atul Garg
|
Modinagar
|
Manju Shivach
|
Dholana
|
Dharmesh Tomar
|
Hapur (SC)
|
Vijay Pal Aadti
|
Garhmukteshwar
|
Harendra Choudhary Tevatiya
|
Noida
|
Pankaj Singh
|
Dadri
|
Tejpal Singh Nagar
|
Jewar
|
Dhirendra Singh
|
Secunderabad
|
Laxmiraj Singh
|
Bulandshahr
|
Pradeep Chaudhary
|
Syana
|
Devendra Singh Lodhi
|
Anupshahr
|
Sanjay Sharma
|
Debai
|
CP Singh
|
Shikarpur
|
Anil Sharma
|
Khurja (SC)
|
Meenakshi Singh
|
Khair (SC)
|
Anoop Pradhan Balmiki
|
Barauli
|
Thakur Jayveer Singh
|
Atrauli
|
Sandeep Singh
|
Chharra
|
Ravendra Pal Singh
|
Koil
|
Anil Parashar
|
Iglas
|
Rajkumar Sahyogi
|
Chhata
|
Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan
|
Mant
|
Rajesh Chaudhary
|
Goverdhan
|
Thakur Meghshyam Singh
|
Mathura
|
Shrikant Sharma
|
Baldev (SC)
|
Pooran Prakash Jatav
|
Etmadpur
|
Dharampal Singh
|
Agra Cantt.
|
GS Dharmesh
|
Agra South
|
Yogendra Upadhyaya
|
Agra North
|
Purshottam Khandelwal
|
Agra Rural (SC)
|
Baby Rani Maurya
|Fatehpur Sikari
|
Choudhary Babulal
|Kheragarh
|
Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha
|
Fatehabad
|Chhotelal Verma
|Bah
|
Rani Pakshalika
1st List of BJP Candidate for GE to the LA of Uttar Pradesh 1st & 2nd Phase Scanned by Republic World on Scribd
Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.
While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and NISHAD party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.