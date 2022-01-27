UP Elections: AIMIM Releases Sixth List Of 8 Candidates Under Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has now released its sixth list of candidates. Asaduddin Owaisi's party has now released the list under the banner of Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha. In the latest list, the party has announced the names of candidates for eight assembly seats.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM had earlier formed a new alliance with several state parties. The alliance named Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha has now put out its sixth list of candidates. The latest list consists of candidates for the constituencies of Kanth, Moradabad rural, Moradabad Nagar, Hasanpur, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad, Arya Nagar, Sishamau. The list was released by party AIMIM UP, President Shaukat Ali.

Earlier on Tuesday, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi had released the fifth list of candidates. A total of six candidates' names were included in this list. The list consisted of candidates like Maulana Umri Madani from Deoband, Mushir Tareen from Sambhal, Advocate Shakeel Ashrafi from Asmoli, Lalita Kumari from Nagina, Mohiuddin from Badhapur and Khalid Zaman from Bilari.

Alliances in UP elections 2022

While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and Nishad party. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.

UP elections 2022

The Election Commission of India had earlier informed that the Uttar Pradesh state will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

January 21 was the last date of filing nominations, and on January 24, nominations will be scrutinised, while the last date to withdraw nominations is January 27. The remaining phases dates are as follows: January 21, 28, 29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

Image: PTI/ REPUBLIC