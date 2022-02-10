Assembly Elections 2022: Sidhu Will Be Given Super CM Post, Says Congress MP Ravneet Bittu

Quick links:
In a flip-flop, Congress party's sitting MLA from Sri Hargobindpur Balwinder Singh Laddi on Friday rejoined the BJP after parting ways with the saffron party last month.
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh welcomed Laddi into the party fold in Batala. BJP candidate from Batala Fatehjang Bajwa was also present.
Laddi along with Bajwa, who is the younger brother of senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, had first joined the BJP after quitting the Congress on December 28 in Delhi.
However, six days after joining the saffron party, Laddi had returned to Congress fold and rejoined Punjab's ruling outfit in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Laddi was denied the Congress ticket for contesting from the Sri Hargobindpur assembly seat, which falls in the Gurdaspur district, and the party nominated Mandeep Singh in his place.
BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said his party was the only one that was faithful to its ideals and believed in "collectiveness", whereas opposition parties were family-run outfits.
Addressing a rally in Priol in poll-bound Goa, Nadda said the BJP was also a party that took its governance report card to the people.
"BJP is the only party which is faithful to its ideas and believes in collectiveness. Except for BJP, all parties have become family-run parties," he said.
BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday alleged efforts were being made to influence the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls through rhetorics on the 'hijab' row in Karnataka as a part of a conspiracy and advised political parties to refrain from commenting on the issue.
About Uniform Civil Code, the former union minister said the first consultation on the matter will be held with all the constituents of the society.
"Only when it is discussed, we will move forward in that direction," Bharti said.
The senior BJP leader said the 'hijab' row is gaining momentum at this point but no political party should speak on this issue.
"I have appealed to the leaders not to comment on this matter as their remarks were acting as petrol to fire. I also don't want to comment on this either. It's being done to influence the Uttar Pradesh elections. We should not fall prey to any such conspiracy," she told reporters.
While campaigning in favour of a BJP candidate in the Orai region, she took potshots at Samajwadi Party chief, saying, "Akhilesh (Yadav) says that Lord Krisha appears in his dreams to tell him that his party is coming to power."
"I see the people of Uttar Pradesh in my dreams who say that this time they will vote for BJP again so that there are no riots, houses are not captured and shops are not looted."
Likening Akhilesh Yadav to 'Gabbar' the infamous dacoit character of Bollywood flick 'Sholay', Bharati said, "There is a dialogue in Sholay that when a child cries, his mother tells him to shut up or else Gabbar will come."
"Similarly, the people of the state tell me in my dreams that this time they will not vote for the party of Gabbar, but for the party that governs well," she added.
He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will be given Super CM post: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu when asked about what post the Congress party will give to Navjot Singh Sidhu if voted to power in the ensuing Punjab elections.
Congress releases a list of 3 candidates for the upcoming #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/NfhB3CkFOU— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asserted on Friday that no other party was capable of challenging the BJP, which was set to emerge victorious in the assembly elections of five states.
Deb, during a programme here to mark the death anniversary of BJP forerunner Deendayal Upadhyaya, said speculation had been rife over poll results during the general election in 2019, but the party, led by Narendra Modi, made it to the hot seat, surprising many.
Elections to five states -- Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand -- are being held in phases, starting February 10.
"Yogiji (Uttar Pradesh CM) will be back with a bang as people of UP have gotten rid of Goondaraj and Mafiaraj. No party will be able to challenge the BJP in the five poll-bound states. The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the might of the BJP are well established in the country, he said.
Highlighting the Modi government's welfare initiatives, the CM said, It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had released Rs. 20,000 crore for 11 crore farmers on January 1 when a section of them was on warpath. The move was aimed at paying respect to our annadatas (food providers).
The chief minister also took a dig at opposition CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar, who had recently criticised the state's health infrastructure, stating that he unaware of reality.
"Two days after he had criticised the health services at state-run GBP Hospital, an open heart surgery was successfully performed for the first time in the state's premier hospital. The four-time chief minister, who is now the opposition leader, should have known the reality before making an allegation," Deb maintained.
The chief minister also called upon the karyakartas to bridge the gap between the organisation and the people. We must pursue integral humanism scripted by BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The party leaders and karyakartas should reach out to the grassroots level with Deen Dayal Upadhyay's message in mind 'serve the last man in the queue'."
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab between February 12-18 ahead of #PunjabAssemblyelections2022: AAP pic.twitter.com/TTJCS1ATWJ— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022
Claiming that the BJP has provided corruption-free governments both at the Centre and in Uttarakhand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said credibility is its biggest strength and urged the voters to secure a second consecutive term for the party for the state's continued development.
Addressing rallies in Ghansali and Karnaprayag in the poll-bound state, Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given two corruption-free governments at the Centre, one under the leadership of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the other under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The party has given clean governments in Uttarakhand too, he added.
"People can debate what our candidates have done and what they could have done, but none of them has the blot of corruption on his career. This is our biggest strength.... Our credibility is our biggest strength," Singh said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday termed the governments formed before the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh "casteist", and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for everyone's welfare.
Addressing an election meeting in Bareilly's Aonla, Shah said that as BJP president in 2017 he had promised his party would end "gundaa raj' in Uttar Pradesh.
The Yogi Adityanath government has kept the promise, he claimed. "Mafias are not visible in Uttar Pradesh. Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari are in jail," he said, warning if Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav becomes the chief minister, he would release them.
Training guns at the opposition parties, Shah said, "The previous governments of Uttar Pradesh were casteists. When the SP (Samajwadi Party) came (to power), work was done for one caste. When the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) was in power, then work was done for the other caste. Modiji did development for all and worked for all castes with the 'sabka saath, sabka vishvaas' (mantra)."
"When the SP or BSP was in power, mafia was ruling the roost in the state. Narendra Modiji and Yogiji have sent them to jail," he added.
At another election meeting in Tilhar of Shahjahanpur, Shah said the BJP has put an end to caste politics in Uttar Pradesh.
Shah said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has lost sleep after the first round of polling and the BJP has paved the way for getting 300-plus seats in Uttar Pradesh.
"Akhilesh Yadav asks what has been done in Uttar Pradesh. I want to tell him that the BJP has reinstated the rule of law and maintained law and order in the state. We have reduced all crimes and removed the rule of goons and mafia in the state," he added.
Accusing the Samajwadi Party of being a family-owned party, Shah said the youth of the state have no place in the SP, whereas in the BJP, anyone can become a leader.
"We have promised to double the income of every citizen in Uttar Pradesh. We will bring investments of Rs 10 lakh crore to the state to generate employment," he added.
Attacking the Congress, Shah said, "The Congress was in power for over 60 years but nothing was done for the poor. Nothing was done by the governments of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh. But Narendra Modi has distributed free gas cylinders to women and built free toilets for them," said Shah.
"The BJP will give free scooters to girl students joining higher education institutes in Uttar Pradesh and waive electricity bills of farmers," he said.
Hitting out at former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Shah said, "Earlier, our soldiers were beheaded in Jammu and Kashmir but 'Mauni Baba' Manmohan Singh remained quiet. But Modiji carried out a surgical strike and sent a clear message to the world."
Shah said the BJP also built memorials for freedom fighters to honour their sacrifices.
The home minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Jitin Prasada and other senior leaders of the party.
Salona Kushwaha is the BJP's candidate from the Tilhar seat.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, & Charanjit Singh Channi are among party's star campaigners for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/KOt8PzMK0x— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal's party has promised 300 units of free electricity to every household, revised MSP of rice, wheat, sugarcane, and doubled of state budget in 5 years, among others
The public has given a message that the process of dismantling the BJP govt has started from the first phase itself. They (BJP) has lodged false cases against Azam Khan and sent him to jail. People are ready for a change in UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in UP's Rampur
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a poll campaign in Bazpur, Udhampur Singh Nagar. "Double engine govt provided free ration, vaccines to people. Our govt launched several other schemes for people of different sectors and gave direct benefits to people," he said.
Yogi Adityanath restored rule of law in UP; BJP will receive positive mandate in 5 assembly polls: Union minister Nitin Gadkari to PTI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2022
The 'Parivarwadi' people have realised that their boat has sunk & hence they have started blaming the EVM and the Election Commission. The truth is that the people of UP are not ready to accept them and their 'Gunda Raj': PM Modi at a public rally in Kasganj
We plan to restore mining in a sustainable and legal way in Goa soon after we are voted to power: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Goa
"This time we will get a solid majority, and we will act immediately to make sure that we have a government in Goa," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public meetings in Khatima, Haldwani, and Srinagar tomorrow, February 12.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released a list of nine candidates for the sixth & seventh phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Bahujan Samaj Party releases a list of nine candidates for the sixth & seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/mxdkWmn13k— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022
"Our 'double engine' government works at double the speed of other governments. During Covid19, where was the brother-sister duo? Was 'Behenji' present amongst you all? Only BJP worked for people of the State", said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election rally in Budaun.
"See what has become of Congress...only the brother-sister duo is campaigning. Don't they have any other leaders left in the party? Today, their own leaders do not want to be with the party. Then, how can they give anything to you?", said PM Modi in Uttarakhand.
"After 10th March, Dhami Ji's government will work aggressively to further develop the tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want in power those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or 'Palayan' (migration)", said PM Modi in Almora
Addressing a rally in UP's Bareilly, Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah said, "CM Yogi Adityanath has finished mafia from western UP and Rohilkhand. There was a time when UP Police used to run away after seeing the mafia. Now mafia runs away after listening to Police siren".
"Our government is working with the motto, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. But the formula of those who oppose us is - 'Divide everyone, loot together'! The policy of the Congress in the whole country has been divide and loot together", PM Modi addresses rally in Almora, Uttarakhand.
People very well know the language our Opposition speaks; 'Sabme daalo phoot, milkar karo loot' is their mantra: PM Modi addresses rally in Almora, Uttarakhand— Republic (@republic) February 11, 2022
Watch his address #LIVE here: https://t.co/O0PMqiYLDQ pic.twitter.com/esmr8NAtWp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a physical election rally in Uttarakhand's Almora.
"Rahul Gandhi says he's not scared. Who's scaring you? He speaks in Parliament & runs away, he doesn't have courage to listen to reply. His public rallies are source of entertainment. Congress needs no rivals, Rahul Gandhi alone does all that's needed", said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigning Haridwar.
Rahul Gandhi says he's not scared. Who's scaring you? He speaks in Parliament & runs away, he doesn't have courage to listen to reply. His public rallies are source of entertainment. Congress needs no rivals, Rahul Gandhi alone does all that's needed: MP CM SS Chouhan in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/4htE62U6l5— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022
"He (Rahul Gandhi) destabilised a proper functioning govt in Punjab. Congress is going through a leadership crisis. They have a G-24 group in Delhi that openly shows disagreement. Even in Uttarakhand, who is Congress' leader?", CM Chouhan added.
"I asked the former CM & Samajwadi Party chief (Akhilesh Yadav) where has he done any development, he said he made the boundary walls of graveyards. If he could get votes with boundaries of graveyards, BJP is giving the treatment", said UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in Dadraul, Shahjahanpur
I asked the former CM & Samajwadi Party chief (Akhilesh Yadav) where has he done any development, he said he made the boundary walls of graveyards. If he could get votes with boundaries of graveyards, BJP is giving the treatment: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in Dadraul, Shahjahanpur pic.twitter.com/OHV3JKKFXf— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022
"They (Congress) talk about bikini/hijab, CAA/Rafale, but public never accepts them because they never talk about poor welfare. They only know how to gather votes with politics of appeasement...You can write down, Akhilesh (SP chief) will lose from his seat," said Union Min Anurag Thakur in Varanasi
They (Congress) talk about bikini/hijab, CAA/Rafale, but public never accepts them because they never talk about poor welfare. They only know how to gather votes with politics of appeasement...You can write down, Akhilesh (SP chief) will lose from his seat:Union Min Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/5YIoqQTwbX— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022
Slamming RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said,"A few dynastical people (RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary) don't cast their votes. Their opinions on democracy show very clearly. Such parties have lost earlier also, they will lose in future again".
During the door-to-door campaign, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met a groom and even requested him to cast vote in favour of BJP at the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, according to ANI.
#WATCH Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan while holding a door-to-door campaign in Jwalapur Assembly constituency met a groom and requested to vote for BJP pic.twitter.com/rdnlGCElHq— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022
With almost 10 days ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, the infighting in the Congress party has exploded as now Navjot Sidhu's daughter has levelled serious charges against Charanjit Singh Channi. Speaking against party leader Rahul Gandhi who had described Channi as a 'poor' person, Rabia Kaur Sidhu said that 'a crorepati cannot be poor'. According to Sidhu, the CM's bank account at least comprises 133 crore rupees.