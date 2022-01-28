UP Elections: SP's Akhilesh Yadav & RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Make Show Of Unity; Slam BJP

After the foul helicopter episode, Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday held a joint presser with Jayant Chaudhary, chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal during which he lambasted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. In the presser that took place in Muzaffarnagar, Akhilesh remembered Jayant's father and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh who he claimed had worked for strengthening the farmers' community- starting from assuring that they get adequate payment for their crops.

Besides Chaudhary Charan Singh, the SP chief also remembered other veteran leaders, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. "They had from time to time tried awakening the government. that had become deaf and dumb, they woke them up and catalysed their programs," he said, adding that he and Jayant were taking forward their legacy.

SP rakes up farm issues to attack BJP

Addressing the presser, the Samajwadi Party chief highlighted the situation of farmers under the BJP government. "They promised that the income of the farmers will get doubled, their crops will be sold at the right time, and even the payment will be done at the right time, but have failed to fulfil these promises."

"On top of that, they brought in the three farm laws without the suggestion and consent of the farmers. However, I want to thank the farmers for making them realize their strength. In the democracy, the farmers stood together, forgetting everything and forced the government to take back the farm laws," he added.

Underlining that to date the BJP cannot explain why they introduced as well as withdrew the farm laws, he added, "It is all for vote."

'All promises of BJP are just jumlas': Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh went on to warn the farmers that history can be repeated, and added, "Samajwadi-RLD has an alliance, and I want to inform that this alliance will let no law or rule will be brought in Uttar Pradesh which is in the mind of BJP."

"Our party has promised free electricity, a minimum support price, irrigation facilities, and payments of sugarcane dues. We will distribute laptops again. I want to remind BJP...read your manifesto again...all promises are just jumlas... When it feels cornered it diverts to other issues. But this is a land of brotherhood that has always rejected negativity," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

The Election Commission of India had earlier informed that the Uttar Pradesh state will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.