UP Polls: BJP Tears Into SP Alliance Led By Akhilesh Yadav; 'People Will Fight Each Other'

Slamming the opposition for incapable governance in Uttar Pradesh, BJP state Chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday said that the Hindus and Muslims will end up fighting with each other under Samajwadi Party's regime ahead of UP polls. Singh who was addressing a rally in Prayagraj's Karchhana tehsil in the trans-Yamuna area raised several questions towards the opposition political parties and lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

He said that farmers were not able to have their meals properly in the darkness due to perineal power cut during Akhilesh Yadav's regime, whereas now they can eat a couple of chapatis more and see their wives faces in the dark light as they have at least 18 to 24 hours of power supply in rural areas. Further saying that Hindu and Muslims are fighting together against poverty under Adityanath, Singh added that they would instead end up fighting with Akhilesh Yadav as a leader.

Adding more to this, he questioned, "what does Akhilesh Yadav want? Does he want Muslims to keep on fighting Yogi Adityanath government while Hindus and Muslims under BJP fight poverty together?

Singh's statement came shortly after Akhilesh Yadav recently compared Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi with Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muslim League respectively.

He further added that the people will never vote for such leaders who glorify Jinnah. They will never forget those held responsible for the killings of Hindus during the partition. Urging the people to vote for BJP in the upcoming UP polls, Singh while targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) without taking any name at the rally, Singh also exclaimed that a symbol of elephant or cycle is not the carrier of Goddess Lakshmi but Lotus is.

UP has developed under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath: Swatantra Dev Singh

Hailing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, the state party chief said that it has brought major development and changes in the state. "People are getting adequate electricity, gangsters are now fearing to come out of the jails. More than 42 lakh pucca houses have been built for the poor people in the state and more such are yet to come up before 2024. Apart from that, toilets have been constructed with a portable water supply and free treatment for the poor people", he added.

