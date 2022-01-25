Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi's Supporter Calls RPN Singh A Coward For Quitting

State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi are reportedly clashing over the remaining 31 names of Punjab Congress candidates. According to sources, these names could not be agreed upon in the CEC meeting.

Now a committee of three leaders has been formed by the Congress to finalize the names. According to sources, Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to field new faces by cutting the tickets of about 9 sitting MLAs, a move opposed by CM Channi.