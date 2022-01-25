Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi's Supporter Calls RPN Singh A Coward For Quitting

Quick links:
Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Apna Dal party's national president Anupriya Patel, her husband & working president Ashish Patel, among others will campaign for the first and second phase of UP polls.
State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi are reportedly clashing over the remaining 31 names of Punjab Congress candidates. According to sources, these names could not be agreed upon in the CEC meeting.
Now a committee of three leaders has been formed by the Congress to finalize the names. According to sources, Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to field new faces by cutting the tickets of about 9 sitting MLAs, a move opposed by CM Channi.
Rahul Gandhi will make a virtual start of the Punjab election campaign from January 27. He will first viist the AmritsarGoldn Temple on Thursday then travel to Jalandhar by road and address a virtual rally for candidate Pargat Singh from Jalandhar Cantt.
Congress workers from all over Punjab will join the virtual rally of Rahul Gandhi by following the Kovid protocol in a virtual manner and through Congress offices.
Today there are more than 95.3 crore voters of which 49 crore are male voters and 46 crores are female voters. Among these registered voters, there are 1.92 crore senior citizens, said Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on National Voter's Day.
As many as five Congress leaders from the party's star campaigners' list are likely to jump ship today, along with RPN Singh, sources told Republic. The former Union Minister and senior Congress leader has tendered his resignation and is set to join the BJP at 2:30 pm today. Sources have now informed that five top Congress leaders, who were listed among star campaigners for the UP polls are likely to quit the party today.
In a major jolt to Congress, AICC Jharkhand in charge and ex-Union Minister RPN Singh has quit the party ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections. Confirming the same on Twitter, Singh wrote "Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey."
Speculation is rife that RPN Singh might join the BJP today at 2:30 pm. He is likely to be fielded as a BJP candidate in the upcoming polls from Padrauna, a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009, or Kushinagar. As per sources, he is also negotiating for a Lok Sabha ticket for a close family member.
After a long break, Bahujan Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati is set to address a public meeting in Agra on February 2, the party informed on Tuesday. The meeting will be held in adherence with COVID-19 protocols and the venue will be shared shortly, the BSP added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Deputy CM KP Maurya, and other BJP leaders arrived at BJP headquarters in Delhi for the CEC meeting.
PM Modi, while interacting with Page Samiti members from Gujarat, via Namo app said, "India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people and transfer officials. Our EC and election process set a benchmark for various countries. He was speaking to BJP Karyakartas on the occasion of National Voters' Day
Congress' woes are set to escalate ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election as AICC Jharkhand in-charge and ex-Union Minister RPN Singh is likely to join BJP soon, sources told Republic TV. Speculation is rife that Singh might be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming polls from Padrauna, a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009 or Kushinagar. RPN Singh is rpeortedlu negotiatong BJP Lok Sabha ticket for close family member too.
Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India seeking direction to seize election symbols and deregister political parties that promised to distribute irrational freebies from public funds.
The court was hearing a PIL seeking curb on mindless freebies announced by political parties on the eve of elections to cast a huge financial burden on the exchequer of states, already under severe debt burden.
CJI NV Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli referred to an earlier judgment of SC scoffing at freebies, even while terming these as no corrupt electoral practices, and asked the Centre and EC what steps they contemplate to regulate freebies promised during electioneering.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a virtual interaction with BJP workers from across the country via NaMo app. The interaction comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, with the Election Commission not allowing physical rallies by political parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PM Modi encouraged the BJP workers to follow the protocols of the Election Commission while reaching out to voters. He also asked them to focus on increasing the voting percentage to at least 75% in all pull-bound states.
Vice President of India M.Venkaiah Naidu today urged Election Commission and the citizens to ensure a voter turnout of 75% in the next general elections to make electoral democracy more inclusive and also sought consensus on simultaneous polls.
On the issue of AFSPA, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that he himself wants the AFSPA to be lifted but only after mutual coordination with the central government as National security is the topmost priority.
When asked Congress Party is saying that it would withdraw AFSPA if it comes to power, CM Biren asked why they didn't do this when they were in power.
"I myself and the people of the state want to leave AFSPA. No doubt, I am also against it. But first, as a citizen of India and as a responsible person, we have to see the national security also. Because we are on the border. We have a border with Myanmar. Many insurgent groups are hiding inside Myanmar," he told Republic.
In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Tuesday, Manipur CM N Biren Singh exuded confidence in BJP getting a two-thirds majority in the upcoming election. He spoke on a wide array of issues ranging from the BJP-led government's performance over the last 5 years, benefits of Central schemes, campaigning-related restrictions, Congress' fortunes, and the row over the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.
Manipur, which has 60 seats out of which 20 are reserved for STs and one for SCs, will go to the polls in two phases- February 27 and March 3 whereas the counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.
Disgruntled over the rejection of his poll nomination paper by the returning officer, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Joginder Singh for Miranpur assembly seat allegedly poured kerosene oil over his clothes to immolate himself before the district collectorate office here on Monday. According to the police, they managed to foil his alleged suicide bid by overpowering him and stopping him from lighting the matchstick.
Amid speculation over BJP's decision to not field Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya, the makeshift Ram temple's chief priest Mahant Satyendra Das opined that it was a good move. Speaking to the media on Monday, Das contended that the Uttar Pradesh CM could have faced a lot of opposition in this seat. While conceding that he could have won from Ayodhya, he asserted that the people whose houses and shops were demolished due to infrastructure projects were opposing him.
While BJP had won this seat in the 2017 polls, SP's Tej Narayan Pandey had secured victory from here in 2012.
In his first response to Captain Amarinder Singh claiming that Pakistan PM Imran Khan asked for his reinstatement in the Punjab Cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu dubbed the ex-CM as a "spent cartridge". Addressing a press briefing in Chandigarh on Monday, the Punjab Congress president refused to make any further comment on a barrage of questions pertaining to this allegation. However, Congress' media in-charge for the Punjab elections Alka Lamba stressed that he would respond to the Punjab Lok Congress leader's claim in the next press conference.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Monday that if his party is voted to power in Punjab, his government will prepare the state budget after taking suggestions from the common people
Stressing that people have the best solutions for the problems they are facing, Kejriwal said that before announcing Punjab's budget, views will be sought from common people, traders, businessmen, farmers, women, youth, and employees.
Making a big claim on Monday, Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat asserted that the saffron party will be restricted to a paltry 20-22 seats in the Uttarakhand election.
Switching allegiance from the Sonia Gandhi-led party to BJP in 2017, he won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency and became a minister in the state government. On January 16, he was expelled not only from the state Cabinet but also from BJP for a period of 6 years and he joined Congress 5 days later.
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rawat contended that he had the ability to convince 10 more BJP MLAs to join Congress.
A complaint was registered on the matter of Samajwadi Party promising 300 units of free electricity and asking people to fill online forms to avail this. A report will be given after the investigation is done, said Brahmdev Ram Tiwari, Additional Chief Electoral Officer
Former Punjab Congress Spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, who had stepped down from his role last month alleging that his party’s command 'is in the wrong hands,’ on Monday responded to the ‘Pakistan link’ controversy related to Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Singh, who is now part of Punjab Lok Congress revealed that ex-Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had “responsibly informed” Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and general secretary of All India Congress Committee [Uttar Pradesh] Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 'appeals and his discreet role' in Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction to the cabinet.
The Election Commission of India on January 25 celebrates National Voters’ Day to commemorate the date when it was established in 1950. On this day, several new voters are handed the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and are encouraged to vote in order to set up a democratically elected government in the country.
This year, the theme for National Voters’ Day is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative.’ An event is scheduled on Jan. 25, which will be attended virtually by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will be the Guest of Honour.
Ahead of Punjab elections, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda in a joint briefing with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the seat-sharing formula for BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance. The BJP will fight in 65 assembly seats, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress in 37 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in 15 seats.
Hours before Harish Rawat was declared as the Congress candidate from Ramnagar on Monday, his arch-rival within the party Ranjit Rawat said people in the constituency in Uttarakhand saw him as a better bet.
Before the party announced its second list of 11 candidates on Monday evening, an audio clip went viral in which apparently a local Congress leader is heard telling Harish Rawat that Ranjit is a stronger claimant for the seat than him.
Reacting to the audio clip, Ranjit said it shows that party workers in the area are not with Harish Rawat. He said he has been working in the area for several years, hence is the strongest contender for the party ticket from the seat.