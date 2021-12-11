Aghast at a UP police attacking a man carrying a toddler, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Friday, claimed that strong law & order was that which gave justice to the weak. Condemning the UP police's insensitivity, he said that a mark of strong law and order was marked by fear of law, not police. Varun Gandhi has condemned the Yogi govt heavily over an array of issues - sugarcane procurement, Lakhimpur incident, farmers' protest - ahead of UP polls in February 2022.

Varun Gandhi slams UP police for trashing man carrying toddler

सशक्त कानून व्यवस्था वो है जहां कमजोर से कमजोर व्यक्ति को न्याय मिल सके।



यह नहीं कि न्याय मांगने वालों को न्याय के स्थान पर इस बर्बरता का सामना करना पड़े,यह बहुत कष्टदायक है।भयभीत समाज कानून के राज का उदाहरण नहीं है।



सशक्त कानून व्यवस्था वो है जहां कानून का भय हो,पुलिस का नहीं। pic.twitter.com/xoseGpWzZH — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) December 10, 2021

Echoing similar sentiments, his cousin Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pointed out that the incident took place on the same day Human Rights Day was being celebrated. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh pointed out, "No matter how many sticks you shower on the poor, God's blows are silent". In Parliament, he Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) tabled the list of human rights violation cases in the past year - UP topped with 24,242 registered cases. UP has been topping human rights violations for the past four years with 41,947 cases, 32,693 cases, 30,164 cases and 24,242 cases in 2021-22.

गरीब पर चाहे जितनी लाठी बरसाओ पर याद रखना।

ऊपर वाले की लाठी में आवाज़ नही होती। pic.twitter.com/NdkoCN9rVy — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) December 10, 2021

UP police officers trashes man in front of toddler

In a shocking incident, on Thursday, a Kanpur police officer was seen thrashing a man who was carrying his minor daughter. In the video which went viral on Thursday, the police officer is seen beating the man repeatedly with a stick till it splinters, ignoring the wails of the child and the father's cry 'The child will get hurt'. Later, as the police attempt to detain the man, another officer is seen pulling the child away as the father clings to her. The police have condemned the incident and have initiated action against the policeman.