'Law, not police; to be feared': Varun Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Slam Kanpur Police For Thrashing Man Carrying Toddler

Aghast at a UP police attacking a man carrying a toddler, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Friday, claimed strong law & order was that which gave justice to the weak

Suchitra Karthikeyan
IMAGE: PTI/Twitter


Aghast at a UP police attacking a man carrying a toddler, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Friday, claimed that strong law & order was that which gave justice to the weak. Condemning the UP police's insensitivity, he said that a mark of strong law and order was marked by fear of law, not police. Varun Gandhi has condemned the Yogi govt heavily over an array of issues - sugarcane procurement, Lakhimpur incident, farmers' protest - ahead of UP polls in February 2022.

Varun Gandhi slams UP police for trashing man carrying toddler

Echoing similar sentiments, his cousin Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pointed out that the incident took place on the same day Human Rights Day was being celebrated. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh pointed out, "No matter how many sticks you shower on the poor, God's blows are silent". In Parliament, he Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) tabled the list of human rights violation cases in the past year - UP topped with 24,242 registered cases. UP has been topping human rights violations for the past four years with 41,947 cases, 32,693 cases, 30,164 cases and  24,242 cases in 2021-22.

UP police officers trashes man in front of toddler

In a shocking incident, on Thursday, a Kanpur police officer was seen thrashing a man who was carrying his minor daughter. In the video which went viral on Thursday, the police officer is seen beating the man repeatedly with a stick till it splinters, ignoring the wails of the child and the father's cry 'The child will get hurt'. Later, as the police attempt to detain the man, another officer is seen pulling the child away as the father clings to her. The police have condemned the incident and have initiated action against the policeman.

UP police issued a statement saying, "A video of police lathi charging a man holding a child has come to light. Such conduct on police personnel is not acceptable". The police briefed that some protestors had allegedly locked the OPD of a district hospital in Kanpur Dehat, disrupting emergency services. The police had gone on-site to restore order on request of the Chief medical superintendent and used mild force to contain the situation adding 'this is no justification for insensitivity by the Policeman'.

READ | Kanpur: UP police officer seen thrashing man in presence of minor daughter; probe ordered
