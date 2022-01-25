'Yogi Adityanath Could've Faced Problems In Ayodhya': Ram Temple Chief Priest On UP Polls

Amid speculation over BJP's decision to not field Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya, the makeshift Ram temple's chief priest Mahant Satyendra Das opined that it was a good move. Speaking to the media on Monday, Das contended that the Uttar Pradesh CM could have faced a lot of opposition in this seat. While conceding that he could have won from Ayodhya, he asserted that the people whose houses and shops were demolished due to infrastructure projects were opposing him. While BJP had won this seat in the 2017 polls, SP's Tej Narayan Pandey had secured victory from here in 2012.

Mahant Satyendra Das was quoted by PTI as saying, "It's good that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not contesting from here. I had suggested it earlier and advised that it will be better that he contest from any seat of Gorakhpur. I speak after asking Ram Lalla. I spoke with Ram Lalla's inspiration."

"All are saying that it's his work. This opposition is there. I said he better go there (Gorakhpur). He would have won from here but could have faced problems," the 84-year-old priest added.

Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur Urban

On January 15, BJP's Central Election Committee approved Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Gorakhpur Urban, a seat which the party hasn't lost since 1989. This marks a significant moment in UP politics as every CM since 2012, whether it is Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, or Adityanath, opted to get elected from the Legislative Council instead of contesting the Assembly polls. While BSP has ruled out the possibility of Mayawati contesting the Assembly polls, the SP chief is in the poll fray from the Karhal seat falling under SP's bastion of Mainpuri.

Uttar Pradesh election

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. As per the Republic- P Marq opinion poll which was conducted from January 5 to January 16, the BJP-led alliance is likely to win 252-272 seats whereas the tie-up led by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party might end up with 111-131 seats.

On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties might bag 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. According to the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+. In another boost for the current CM, Adityanath was the first choice for the top post for 41.2% of respondents, while 29.4% of respondents were in favour of Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.