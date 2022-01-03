Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Poll-bound Uttarakhand Today; To Address Public Meeting At 2 Pm

Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to go for a one-day visit to Uttarakhand on Monday. According to a statement by the party, this will be the sixth election tour of Kejriwal in Uttarakhand.

The AAP chief will reach Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun on Monday at around 11:30 am and go to Bijapur Guest House for a meeting with party officials. He will also address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2 pm.

During his previous election campaign in Uttarakhand, Kejriwal had promised to provide a free electricity supply and waive off all pending domestic power bills if AAP comes to power in the state. He put forth three guaranteed works that his party would fulfill after forming the government in Uttarakhand.

These include: 200 units of free electricity to every family as provided in Delhi; 10 lakh jobs to people in need along with Rs 5,000 unemployment allowance; and free pilgrimage scheme under which Hindus will be taken to Ayodhya, Muslims will be taken to Ajmer Sharif and Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib.

Arvind Kejriwal promises monthly allowance to women

Kejriwal also promised to transfer Rs 1,000 in the accounts of all women aged 18 and above, per month in the state. The AAP chief claimed Uttarakhand's budget is Rs 55,000 crore of which 20% goes for corruption. This means 11,000 crores is utilised by the politicians in power while only 3.5,000 crores are needed to provide Rs 1,000 to women in the state, he said.

Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place this year. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House and replaced the Harish Rawat-led Congress government.

