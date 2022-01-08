Uttarakhand Election Dates 2022; Voting In One Phase On Feb 14, Results On March 10

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for assembly polls in Uttarakhand on Saturday. As per the announcement, elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held in one phase on February 14, 2022,...... Furthermore, the counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022.

The dates have been issued in view of the pandemic situation and rising COVID cases while several political parties have urged the Election Commission of India to hold assembly polls adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. Earlier, an Election Commission team also visited the poll-bound state for taking stock of poll preparedness.

While the entire process will be held by sticking strictly to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, it has also issued detailed guidelines for the concerned parties for poll campaigning.

Check full schedule for Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022

Notably, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been eyeing to be voted back to power while Congress has been standing as its main opposition followed by the debutant Aam Aadmi Party also looking forward to performing efficiently.

Issue of Notification: January 21

Last Date of Nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Dates of Voting Number of constituencies Result Date February 14 70 March 10

COVID Guidelines New Jan 8 PDF by Republic World on Scribd