'No Matter What Cost I Have To Pay...': Varun Gandhi Breaks Silence After Being Dropped by BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party dropped MP Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and fielded UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada in his place.
New Delhi: After being denied BJP ticket from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, sitting MP Varun Gandhi said on Thuesday, March 28, that he will continue to raise the voice of common people ad is ready to pay price for the same.
Varun Gandhi has recently been vocal against the BJP on several issues, including employment and health. However, his mother Maneka Gandhi has been retained in the list of the candidates, and has been fielded from Sultanpur parliamentary constituency.
