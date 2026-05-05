‘Victory For Constitution’: PM Modi Hails ECI, Security Forces, Says ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Prevails As BJP Sweeps Bengal, Assam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for their efforts in "maintaining the dignity of Indian democracy".

Addressing a gathering of the party supporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi described the 2026 assembly election results in five states as a victory for the Indian Constitution and its democratic institutions.

The latest trends suggest that the BJP is poised to win over two-third majority in the West Bengal Assembly polls, surpassing the crucial halfway mark of 148 seats while in Assam, the BJP has secured a hat-trick of successive win. The party-led NDA alliance has also retained Puducherry.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the high voter turnout was a testament to India's status as the "mother of democracy."

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"I heartily congratulate the Election Commission, all the brothers and sisters involved in the voting process, and especially the security forces. History will forever remember your contribution to maintaining the dignity of Indian democracy," PM Modi stated.

"Today, not only did India's Democracy win, but so did the Constitution. Today, our constitutional organisations and our democratic processes have won," he said.

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"Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of efforts turn into success, the happiness that is seen on the faces of people is the same happiness that I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today," he said.

"As a party worker, I share the joy of every BJP worker. Today is a special day in many ways. It marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust. Trust in India's great democracy. Trust in the politics of performance... Trust in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'," he added.

He lauded the BJP's strong performance in the West Bengal assembly polls and NDA's victories in Assam and Puducherry and said the "day is historic, unprecedented".

"Winning and losing are a natural part of democracy and politics. However, the people of five states have shown the world why our country is the mother of democracy," he stated.

Beyond the major state battles, the Prime Minister also lauded the performance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in various by-elections held across the country today.

He noted that the victories in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura reflected support for the government's vision. "The results of various by-elections today have also been extremely encouraging. In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people," the PM said.

PM Modi also highlighted the massive victory of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati constituency in the by-polls, expressing his gratitude to the electorate for their continued trust in the NDA leadership.

"NDA leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar ji has also recorded a significant victory. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of all these states for their support," he remarked.

In a significant performance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured win in four out of seven seats in by-elections, including Umreth in Gujarat, Rahuri in Maharashtra, Koridang in Nagaland, and Dharmanagar in Tripura. Other notable outcomes included Baramati in Maharashtra where Sunetra Ajit Pawar clinched a record-breaking victory.

While the Congress successfully retained its strongholds in Karnataka, with Umesh Hullappa Meti winning in Bagalkot and Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna securing the seat in Davanagere Sout.