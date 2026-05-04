Villianur Election Result 2026 Live: Counting to begin at 8 am

Villaunur vote counting | Image: Republic

Puducherry State Assembly Elections 2026: The Villianur seat of Puducherry went to the polls on April 10. The vote counting of the constituency is scheduled to take place today, May 4. Check the seat-wise results and party leads, along with the final outcomes. The election in Puducherry this year recorded a voter turnout of 89.87%, the highest ever for an assembly election in the union territory.

Villianur Assembly Election Results 2026 Vote Counting LIVE Updates: The contest for the Villianur seat in Puducherry is a battle among B. Ravicoumar, D. Pavithiran, and D. Ramesh, candidates from major political parties including the All India N.R. Congress, IND, and Naam Tamilar Katchi.



The tenure of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 June 2026. In the previous assembly elections held in April 2021, the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance formed the state government after winning 16 out of 30 seats in the assembly, with N. Rangaswamy sworn in as the Chief Minister.