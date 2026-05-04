‘Wait & Watch… TMC Leading In Around 200 Seats’: Confident Mamata’s First Reaction On Bengal Results Amid BJP Surge

Kolkata: With trends in the West Bengal Assembly elections showing the BJP surging ahead, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee struck a defiant note, releasing a 1.32-minute video message on X titled “Urgent Message”, urging party workers not to abandon counting centres.

In the video, Mamata appealed directly to Trinamool Congress (TMC) counting agents and candidates, asking them to remain vigilant and not lose hope despite early setbacks. “Requesting everyone not to leave the counting centres… they will show where BJP will lead… stay at the counting centre,” she said, alleging that initial rounds may be skewed.

“I want to tell our counting agents, don’t feel bad. Fight is not over yet. Wait and watch,” Mamata added, maintaining that the party is still very much in the contest. She also reiterated her claim that early rounds tend to favour the BJP and that TMC’s numbers would improve as counting progresses.

Mamata, who is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat, further alleged disruptions in the counting process. “At several places, after two to three rounds, counting has been stopped in nearly 100 locations,” she claimed.

Advertisement

Her remarks come as early trends project the BJP leading in around 191 seats, while the TMC trails at approximately 97 in the 294-member Assembly, where 148 seats are needed for a majority.

Mamata claimed that TMC was leading in over 100 more seats, but the information was being withheld by the authorities.

Advertisement

Despite the daunting numbers, Mamata projected confidence, insisting she remains “in the game” and calling on her cadre to hold their ground at strong rooms and counting centres. The video message appears aimed at preventing any premature exit by party agents that could impact later stages of counting.