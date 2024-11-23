Published 07:11 IST, November 23rd 2024
Wayanad By-Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut Be a Success?
Wayanad By-Election Result 2024 LIVE: Get real-time assembly coverage, vote counting updates, results, and winner lists; stay tuned in with Republic.
- Election News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Wayanad By-Election Result LIVE: The Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election 2024 took place on November 13, amid tight security measures, with over 2,500 security personnel deployed and webcasting across 1,354 polling booths to ensure transparency. This bypoll marked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s first electoral contest, as she aimed to retain the Wayanad seat previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.
Wayanad Election 2024: List of Assembly Constituencies
The Wayanad seat comprises the Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, and Kalpetta segments in Wayanad district, along with Thiruvambady in Kozhikode and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram.
Will Priyanka Gandhi surpass Rahul’s historic victory margin of over 3.5 lakh votes from earlier this year? Latest updates here...
Wayanad By-Election Result LIVE Updates
- Counting of votes to begin at 8:00 am.
Wayanad By-Election 2024
Priyanka’s key opponents include Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri and National Democratic Alliance ( NDA ) candidate Navya Haridas. Mokeri, who contested in 2014, previously reduced the UDF’s victory margin to around 20,000 votes. Both LDF and NDA campaigns questioned Priyanka’s experience and pointed to her brother’s alleged infrequent visits to Wayanad following his 2019 win, suggesting she might follow a similar path. Priyanka responded firmly to her critics, asserting that she is a “fighter” who would advocate for the interests of Wayanad residents across political platforms.
07:11 IST, November 23rd 2024