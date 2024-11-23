Wayanad By-Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut Be a Success?

Wayanad By-Election Result LIVE: The Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election 2024 took place on November 13, amid tight security measures, with over 2,500 security personnel deployed and webcasting across 1,354 polling booths to ensure transparency. This bypoll marked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s first electoral contest, as she aimed to retain the Wayanad seat previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Wayanad Election 2024: List of Assembly Constituencies

The Wayanad seat comprises the Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, and Kalpetta segments in Wayanad district, along with Thiruvambady in Kozhikode and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram.

Will Priyanka Gandhi surpass Rahul’s historic victory margin of over 3.5 lakh votes from earlier this year? Latest updates here...

Wayanad By-Election Result LIVE Updates

Counting of votes to begin at 8:00 am.

Wayanad By-Election 2024