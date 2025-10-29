‘We Have Big Machinery, SIR Will Be Carried Out Extensively’: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer

Kolkata: Ahead of Phase 2 of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that the Election Commission has a big machinery and the exercise would be carried out extensively in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Kumar Agarwal said, "Let it begin. We have such a big machinery, it will be carried out extensively. Let the Booth Level Officer go in the field."

The Election Commission of India has stated that the house-to-house Enumeration Phase will run from November 4 to December 4.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee reiterated that the SIR was a way to exclude voters from the voting list and deprive them of their voting rights. He said that if the voting rights of genuine voters are snatched in West Bengal, then one lakh people will gherao the office of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has announced Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal in the middle of Chhath festivities. The SIR is not a revision, but a way to exclude voters from the list and deprive them of their voting rights. Earlier, people voted to decide who would govern, but now the government decides who should vote. When SIR was done in 2002, it took two years. And now in two months they will do it."

He further said that elections are to be held in 5 places next year: West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, but they have excluded SIR in Assam.

"In Assam, the BJP is in power. So wherever the BJP is in power, SIR will not take place. SIR will happen in Bengal. Then why are they talking about One Nation, One Poll? In whose instructions is EC working? Five Indian states share a border with Bangladesh. West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura and Mizoram. SIR is taking place only in Bengal. Why not SIR implement in the other four states which share a border with Bangladesh," he added.

He further said that Myanmar does not share a border with West Bengal.

"If Rohingya enter, they can only enter through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. But SIR is not happening in these four states. Then what is the motive of EC? Their aim is to insult Bengal and to call Bengalis as Bangladesis, to insult the language and to snatch the rights of voters since they lost miserably in 2021. We will not allow this to happen. If even one genuine voter's rights are snatched, 1 lakh people from Bengal will gherao the office of EC in New Delhi," he added.