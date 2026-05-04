West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Eyes Historic Majority as TMC Battles Anti-Incumbency

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Update TMC vs BJP Counting Trends | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The moment of truth has arrived for West Bengal. After a high-octane campaign that pushed the state into a national spotlight, the counting of votes for 293 seats (excluding Falta) begins today. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is fighting a fierce battle against anti-incumbency after 15 years in power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sensing its first-ever majority in the state.

This election is historic not just for its political stakes, but for the numbers. West Bengal recorded an unprecedented 92.47% voter turnout across two phases (April 23 and April 29), signaling a massive democratic surge. From the "Special Intensive Revision" (SIR) controversy to the high-stakes rematch in Bhabanipur, every vote today carries the weight of a changing political landscape.