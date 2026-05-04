West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Eyes Historic Majority as TMC Battles Anti-Incumbency
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Will Mamata Banerjee’s TMC retain power or will BJP cross the majority mark? Track live trends, exit poll analysis, SIR impact, and repolling updates from Falta & Diamond Harbour.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The moment of truth has arrived for West Bengal. After a high-octane campaign that pushed the state into a national spotlight, the counting of votes for 293 seats (excluding Falta) begins today. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is fighting a fierce battle against anti-incumbency after 15 years in power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sensing its first-ever majority in the state.
This election is historic not just for its political stakes, but for the numbers. West Bengal recorded an unprecedented 92.47% voter turnout across two phases (April 23 and April 29), signaling a massive democratic surge. From the "Special Intensive Revision" (SIR) controversy to the high-stakes rematch in Bhabanipur, every vote today carries the weight of a changing political landscape.
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As the rounds of counting progress, the narrative remains split between "Stablity" and "Change." The election was marked by intense friction, leading the Election Commission to take the extraordinary step of ordering a full repoll in Falta (scheduled for May 21) and partial repolls in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim due to subversion of the process.
While Today's Chanakya and other major exit polls suggest a slight edge for the BJP, the TMC's grassroots resilience cannot be discounted. Will the SIR-led electoral roll cleanup redefine the mandate, or will the status quo prevail? Stay tuned for LIVE seat-wise updates, vote margins, and the final winner list from every corner of West Bengal.
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Phase 2 Final Turnout Stands at a Historic 92.6%
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India has confirmed a record-breaking final voter turnout of 92.6% for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections held on April 29. This unprecedented participation, combined with the 93.19% turnout from the first phase, brings the overall state voting percentage to nearly 93%, the highest recorded in West Bengal since Independence.
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: ECI Orders Unprecedented Repolling in Falta and Diamond Harbour
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken the extraordinary step of ordering a complete repoll for the Falta Assembly constituency, alongside targeted repolling in parts of Diamond Harbour. Citing "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process," the Commission nullified the original April 29 results for all 285 booths in Falta. Fresh voting for the entire constituency is now scheduled for May 21, with counting set for May 24, effectively isolating its result from today's statewide tally.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Impact of Special Intensive Revision on the 2026 West Bengal Mandate
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: As vote counting progresses, political analysts are closely examining the role of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in shaping today’s results. The 2026 electoral roll underwent a historic contraction, with a net deletion of nearly 9 million names from the original voter base. The Election Commission defended the exercise as a necessary ‘purification’ to remove deceased, duplicate, and ineligible entries, including foreign nationals.
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin at 8 AM
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will commence at 8 a.m. this morning across all centers under a heavy multi-layered security blanket. Results are being tallied for 293 of the 294 constituencies, following a record-breaking voter turnout of over 92% across two phases of polling in April.