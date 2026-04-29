West Bengal Assembly Polls LIVE: Mega Phase 2 Polling Kicks Off Across 142 Seats, Clashes Reported Between TMC And ISF Agents
West Bengal's assembly elections enter a crucial second phase with polling in 142 constituencies. Over 3.22 crore voters and 1,400 candidates are involved, impacting the political future, especially in south Bengal and Kolkata, a TMC stronghold. Get the latest West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 2 updates LIVE on Republic World.
- Election News
- 7 min read
Assembly Election 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal's assembly elections enter a crucial second phase with polling in 142 constituencies. Over 3.22 crore voters and 1,400 candidates are involved, impacting the political future, especially in south Bengal and Kolkata, a TMC stronghold.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces fierce opposition from BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. High voter turnout and electoral roll revisions influence dynamics, as security measures heighten. Results on May 4 will reveal power shifts.
Security alert in Bengal! From Mamata Banerjee's high-octane bike rallies to BJP's massive roadshows, we cover every ground development. Get the latest West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 2 updates LIVE on Republic World.
Watch now for a seat-by-seat breakdown of polling percentages, security deployments, and key face-offs across Bengal.
'BJP Has Already Secured 100 Seats': Sukanta Majumdar Predicts Bengal Victory in Phase 2
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: During the second phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed confidence in a BJP victory, stating they've achieved a critical numerical milestone. He criticized Trinamool Congress (TMC) for institutionalizing criminal behavior and impeding the Election Commission's neutrality. Majumdar claimed BJP secured 100 seats in the first phase and accused TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee of merging politics with organized crime, challenging the Election Commission's initiatives.
Voting Halted at Booth no. 122 Due To a Malfunction In VVPAT System
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Voting has been temporarily halted at booth no. 122 at bagjola primary school under the Rajarhat Gopalpur assembly constituency due to a malfunction in the VVPAT system. Officials are expected to resolve the issue and resume polling shortly.
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Amit Shah Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Amit Shah urges voters, especially women and youth, to vote in large numbers to end West Bengal's misrule by corruption. He emphasizes that voting will restore pride, ensure women's safety, and aid in building a prosperous Sonar Bangla.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Casts Her Vote
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra casts her vote at polling booth number 120, Karimpur Girls High School in Nadia
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Clashes Reported Between TMC And ISF Agents
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: ISF Agent reportedly obstructed from entering polling booth in Chapra; complaint lodged against TMC workers in Chapra. Clashes reported between TMC members and ISF officials
41,001 Polling Stations, 2,400 CAPF Companies Deployed for Polling
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta expressed confidence in West Bengal's second phase of Assembly elections, scheduled for Wednesday. He stated that final preparations are positive for conducting polls in 41,001 stations across eight South Bengal districts. To maintain peace, nearly 2,400 companies of CAPF will be deployed. Gupta emphasized readiness for any potential law and order issues while expressing optimism that comprehensive planning would result in a peaceful election phase.
Plea Filed in SC to Oust Ajay Pal Sharma From Bengal Poll Duty
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking the removal of Ajay Pal Sharma, a UP-cadre IPS officer, from his role as a Police Observer in West Bengal. The Writ Petition, invoking Article 32 of the Constitution, alleges Sharma has compromised the neutrality required of an ECI observer. It claims he has engaged in intimidation and undue influence against political candidates since taking charge in South 24 Parganas, thus harming the integrity of the upcoming 2026 Assembly Elections.
Countdown Starts! Team Republic Gears Up for Storm Coverage & Poll of Polls Insights
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Countdown starts for the storm! Arnab returns tonight to analyze Poll of Polls. Join Republic and top Editors for LIVE coverage of Elections 2026 at https://youtube.com/RepublicWorld.
Ratna Debnath, BJP Candidate & Mother of RG Kar Victim Casts Her Vote
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Ratna Debnath, BJP candidate and mother of rape-murder victim, casts vote at Panihati polling booth.
Dinesh Trivedi, Former Union Minister, Votes at Kolkata Polling Booth
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Former Union Minister and next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi casts his vote at a polling booth in Kolkata.
West Bengal Saw Record 91.78% Voter Turnout in Phase 1
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: The first phase of elections on April 23 saw 91.78% polling. The upcoming voting will determine the fate of 1,448 candidates, with 1,228 men and 220 women. Of 3.22 crore voters, 3.21 crore are general electors, including 1.64 crore males, 1.57 crore females, and 792 from the third gender. There are 41,001 polling stations, extensive security measures, and special arrangements for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The contest is between the TMC and the BJP.
PM Modi Urges People to Vote in 'Record Numbers'
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: PM Modi, in a post on X, urged Bengal residents to vote in "record numbers" during the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. He emphasized the importance of participation, particularly encouraging women and youth to exercise their voting rights for a vibrant democracy.
Father of RG Kar Victim Speaks To Republic
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Father of RG Kar victim asserts TMC's violence won't succeed; voters support them, expecting BJP to gain power.
Ratna Debnath, BJP Candidate & Mother of RG Kar Victim Speaks To Republic
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Ratna Debnath, BJP candidate and mother of RG Kar Medical College victim Abhaya, urges voters to support BJP, claiming her victory will signify a triumph for Panihati and the lotus in Bengal.
Key Players In West Bengal Election Phase 2
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: This phase will impact the futures of numerous Ministers, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as key opponents from BJP and CPI(M) in Kolkata and nearby areas. The constituencies include North 24 Parganas (33), South 24 Parganas (31), Nadia (17), Howrah (16), Kolkata (11), Hooghly (18), and Purba Bardhaman (16). Key candidates include Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, contesting from Bhabanipur, alongside other prominent Ministers.
3.22 Crore Electors to Determine Outcome for 1,448 Candidates
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: In phase 2, over 3.22 crore voters will choose from 1,448 candidates, including 1,228 men and 220 women. The electorate features 3.21 crore general voters, 40,000 service voters, and 792 third-gender voters, with 4.12 lakh first-time voters.
Mega Phase 2 Kicks Off Across TMC Strongholds
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: West Bengal's second and final phase of polling for the 2026 Assembly Elections begins today, following a record turnout in the first phase. This stage is crucial for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), focusing on South Bengal and Kolkata. Mock polls were held early to ensure EVM and VVPAT integrity. Election officials conducted checks at various booths, including Baranagar and Shibpur, before welcoming the first voters.
ECI Directs NIA to Prevent Use of Bombs by Miscreants in West Bengal Polls
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take all necessary measures to ensure that no bombs or explosives are used by miscreants to disrupt the second phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal scheduled for Wednesday, according to officials.
ECI Transfers Election Official in Bengal Ahead of Second Phase Poll
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: The Election Commission of India has transferred Sourav Hazra, Joint BDO of Falta Development Block, ahead of West Bengal's assembly polls. Two ADM-ranked officers were also removed from election duties. Hazra moves to Purulia Headquarters, replaced by Ramya Bhattacharya, an Officer on Special Duty.