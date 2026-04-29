West Bengal Assembly Polls LIVE: Mega Phase 2 Polling Kicks Off Across 142 Seats, Clashes Reported Between TMC And ISF Agents

West Bengal Assembly Polls LIVE: Mega Phase 2 Polling Kicks Off Across 142 Seats | Image: Republic

Assembly Election 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal's assembly elections enter a crucial second phase with polling in 142 constituencies. Over 3.22 crore voters and 1,400 candidates are involved, impacting the political future, especially in south Bengal and Kolkata, a TMC stronghold.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces fierce opposition from BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. High voter turnout and electoral roll revisions influence dynamics, as security measures heighten. Results on May 4 will reveal power shifts.

Security alert in Bengal! From Mamata Banerjee's high-octane bike rallies to BJP's massive roadshows, we cover every ground development. Get the latest West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 2 updates LIVE on Republic World.

Watch now for a seat-by-seat breakdown of polling percentages, security deployments, and key face-offs across Bengal.