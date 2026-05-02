West Bengal Re-poll LIVE: Voting Begins At 15 Booths In Diamond Harbour & Magrahat Paschim Amid EVM Row
West Bengal Polls Repolling: Repolling will take place at 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim and 4 in Diamond Harbour today, the poll body said in its order. Voting in all 15 polling stations will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm, the officer said. Follow the LIVE for latest news updates
- Election News
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New Delhi: Repolling is underway in 15 polling stations of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after reports of alleged tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the second phase of Assembly elections held on April 29.
According to the Commission, repolling is being conducted at 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the EC said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery, and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm today.
The repolling comes after BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.
On the day of polling, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that the polling booths with taping of any EVM button will undergo repolling, after the BJP alleged irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency. "If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," West Bengal CEO said.
List of booths
The booths where repolling will take place in Magrahat Paschim are: 46-Uttar Yearpur F.P School, Room Number 2; 126 - Najra F.P School, Room Number 1; 127, Najra F.P School, Room Number 2, 128 - Deula F.P School, Room Number 1; 142 - Ghola Noyapara Girls' High Madrasha, Room Number 2; 214 - Ektara Malaya F.P School, Room Number 1; 215 - Ektara Malaya F.P School Room Number 2; 216 - Ektara Malaya Dhora F.P School, Room Number 1; 230 - Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P School, Room Number 1; 231 - Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P School Room Number 2; 232 - Bahirpuya Kurkuria F.P School Room Number 3.
The booths going to polls again in Diamond Harbour are: 117 - Bagda Junior High School; 179 - Chandra F.P School, Room Number 2; 194 - Haridevpur F.P School and 243 - Roynagar F.P School, Room Number 2.
Final Phase
The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on April 29, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. Security arrangements are in place at strong rooms in Howrah ahead of the counting of votes on May 4.
Political Blame Game Intensifies
West Bengal Re-Polls: The repoll decision has triggered sharp political reactions from both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. While the BJP has welcomed the move, it has argued that irregularities were more widespread and warranted broader action.
The TMC, meanwhile, has questioned the conduct of election officials and alleged lack of transparency in certain procedures. Leaders from both parties have exchanged allegations, turning the repoll into a key political flashpoint.
The developments reflect the high-stakes nature of the election and the deep contest between the two camps.
Security Tightened, Vigilance Increased
West Bengal Polls: Authorities have deployed security personnel at the same scale as earlier phases but with enhanced vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents. Special focus has been placed on sensitive polling stations, with additional monitoring mechanisms and quick-response teams in place.
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Why the Election Commission Ordered Repoll
West Bengal Polls: The Election Commission ordered repolling after reports highlighted serious irregularities during the April 29 voting. Key concerns included non-functional CCTV cameras, which disrupted real-time monitoring, and allegations of EVM tampering in certain booths.
In some instances, party symbols were reportedly covered using tape, raising questions about voter choice.
Repolling Begins at 7 Am Across 15 Booths
West Bengal Polls: Repolling has commenced at 7 am in 15 polling stations across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, under heightened security arrangements. Election officials have ensured early deployment of personnel and monitoring systems to prevent any recurrence of irregularities reported during the previous phase.
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Voters Queuing Up Outside the Polling Booth
South 24 Parganas Gears Up for Repolling
West Bengal Polls: The repolling will be held on 11 booths of Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and 4 booths of Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 2, the EC said. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the EC said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery, and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.