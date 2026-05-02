West Bengal Re-poll LIVE: Voting Begins At 15 Booths In Diamond Harbour & Magrahat Paschim Amid EVM Row

West Bengal Polls LIVE. File | Image: ANI/File

New Delhi: Repolling is underway in 15 polling stations of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after reports of alleged tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the second phase of Assembly elections held on April 29.

According to the Commission, repolling is being conducted at 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the EC said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery, and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm today.

The repolling comes after BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.

On the day of polling, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that the polling booths with taping of any EVM button will undergo repolling, after the BJP alleged irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency. "If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," West Bengal CEO said.

List of booths

The booths where repolling will take place in Magrahat Paschim are: 46-Uttar Yearpur F.P School, Room Number 2; 126 - Najra F.P School, Room Number 1; 127, Najra F.P School, Room Number 2, 128 - Deula F.P School, Room Number 1; 142 - Ghola Noyapara Girls' High Madrasha, Room Number 2; 214 - Ektara Malaya F.P School, Room Number 1; 215 - Ektara Malaya F.P School Room Number 2; 216 - Ektara Malaya Dhora F.P School, Room Number 1; 230 - Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P School, Room Number 1; 231 - Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P School Room Number 2; 232 - Bahirpuya Kurkuria F.P School Room Number 3.

The booths going to polls again in Diamond Harbour are: 117 - Bagda Junior High School; 179 - Chandra F.P School, Room Number 2; 194 - Haridevpur F.P School and 243 - Roynagar F.P School, Room Number 2.

Final Phase

The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on April 29, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. Security arrangements are in place at strong rooms in Howrah ahead of the counting of votes on May 4.