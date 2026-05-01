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  • BREAKING: TMC moves Supreme Court against EC's Decision to Deploy Central Officials During Counting in West Bengal

BREAKING: TMC moves Supreme Court against EC's Decision to Deploy Central Officials During Counting in West Bengal

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn a Calcutta High Court decision regarding the West Bengal assembly elections.

Garvit Parashar
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TMC Challenges Deployment of Central Officials During Counting in Supreme Court
TMC Challenges Deployment of Central Officials During Counting in Supreme Court | Image: ANI

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has moved the Supreme Court to contest a recent Calcutta High Court ruling. The party is challenging the decision to exclusively utilize Central Government and PSU staff as supervisors for the vote-counting process in the West Bengal assembly elections, following the High Court's refusal to block the mandate.
 

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Garvit Parashar
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