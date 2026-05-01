BREAKING: TMC moves Supreme Court against EC's Decision to Deploy Central Officials During Counting in West Bengal
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn a Calcutta High Court decision regarding the West Bengal assembly elections.
- Election News
- 1 min read
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has moved the Supreme Court to contest a recent Calcutta High Court ruling. The party is challenging the decision to exclusively utilize Central Government and PSU staff as supervisors for the vote-counting process in the West Bengal assembly elections, following the High Court's refusal to block the mandate.